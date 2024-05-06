Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill to Host Open House at Oahu Veterans Center

Submit Release
HONOLULU, Hawaii - Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) invites members of the community to an open house, May 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oahu Veterans Center located at 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu, HI 96818.

