Brewster Named Wyoming State Command Chief

Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Brewster formally assumed the role of the top enlisted leader for the Wyoming Air National Guard on Saturday, April 13, during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Wyoming Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne.

Brig. Gen. Justin Walrath, the assistant adjutant general-Air and commander of the Wyoming Air National Guard, transferred the organization’s guidon from Chief Master Sgt. Svend Larsen to Brewster, marking her official assumption of responsibility.

With a wealth of experience, Chief Master Sgt. Brewster brings dedication and a fresh perspective to elevate the already stellar reputation of the Wyoming Air National Guard. In her new role as adviser to the assistant adjutant general – Air for Wyoming, Brewster will collaborate and connect with various groups, ensuring mission success across the state. Key leaders from operations, readiness, training, utilization, morale, technical, and professional development will rely on Brewster to ensure that Airmen’s overall quality of life is at its highest standard.

As Chief Master Sgt. Svend Larsen passes the torch to Brewster, both recognize the legacy of service entrusted in the position. Building on that foundation, Brewster will draw from her own experience to tackle the unique opportunities of today’s Wyoming Air National Guard while continuing to uphold the traditions of honor, integrity, and service.