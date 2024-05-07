Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas Hosted Dinner & Trivia Night for its Residents
Ronald McDonald House Charities of NE Kansas hosted a fun evening for its residents with support from Mize CPAs Inc., alliantgroup and McDonald's franchisees.
“We are so honored to come together with Mize, and Marilyn and Tom to host this lovely evening. This type of community engagement is contagious, so we cannot wait to see what’s next.” ”TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas recently hosted a dinner and trivia night for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka, Kansas. Ronald McDonald House provides a non-profit communal living home for families of ill or injured children 21 years of age or younger who are receiving medical treatment in area hospitals. It is a home away from home that provides comfort, support and resources -- 365 days a year -- to families who travel far from home for the medical care their child needs. In an effort to provide a special evening for these well-deserving families, Mize CPAs Inc., alliantgroup and local McDonald’s franchisees Marilyn and Tom Dobski collaborated to provide a night of fun during undoubtedly challenging times for these families while honoring the great work that Ronald McDonald House does.
“All of us at Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House are honored to serve families from Shawnee County and beyond. We know the reason families come here can be scary and exhausting, so it was wonderful to have alliantgroup, Mize CPAs and McDonald’s of Topeka come together to provide a fun evening for our guest families. It was a wonderful experience that helped take their minds off their day-to-day challenges,” said RMHC CEO/Executive Director Mindee Reece.
"Our McDonald's owner clients are like family to us, and our partnership has deepened our appreciation for the vital work done by Ronald McDonald House Charities. It's truly a pleasure to support an event that brings joy, fun, and laughter to RMHC families," said Brent Rill, Mize CPAs Shareholder.
“alliantgroup was created on the mission of strengthening America’s businesses which in turn strengthens America’s communities. We are so honored to come together with Mize, and Marilyn and Tom to host this lovely evening. This type of community engagement is contagious, so we cannot wait to see what’s next,” said Tracy Lustyan, managing director at alliantgroup.
Since opening its doors in 1988 as the 112th Ronald McDonald House in the United Stated, the Northeast Kansas location has been “home” to more than 20,000 guests from all over the world. If interested in supporting this great cause in some way, please visit https://rmhcneks.org/.
