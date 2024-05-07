Increase company visibility with Jeff Kagan Interviews
Increase your company’s visibility in a loud and chaotic marketplace. Be seen and heard above all the industry noise.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Kagan Interviews started as a new service which helps client companies, large and small, increase visibility in a loud and chaotic marketplace. This is a real challenge for the business community. The industry is rapidly growing, there are many competitors, and they are all shouting. This loud and chaotic marketplace makes it difficult for companies to have their message and brand be seen and heard.
That is why Jeff Kagan Interviews was just created and just launched.
First, after becoming a client, an interview is recorded and posted on Twitter and LinkedIn. Jeff Kagan Interviews has roughly 200,000 followers on these sites. Plus, these are re-posted by powerful influencers reaching millions more followers.
Second, a Press Release is posted on search engines like Google, which promotes the Twitter and LinkedIn interview to a larger audience. These last for years.
The aim is to raise visibility and awareness of the client company.
Jeff Kagan Interviews are an easy way to expand client company reach. This can be done on a monthly basis going forward. This will increasingly expand client company reach.
These interviews are a way to help you increase your visibility. To be seen and heard in your industry. Period.
Get in touch with Jeff Kagan Interview to discuss and explore.
About Jeff Kagan
Jeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Columnist and Influencer for nearly four decades. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, advises companies on increasing their visibility in a loud, noisy and chaotic marketplace. He follows technology companies like wireless, 5G, telecom, AI, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Metaverse, TeleHealth, HealthTech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and so much more.
