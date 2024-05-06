Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 16 Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/CS/HB 1473 – School Safety
CS/CS/HB 1509 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 285 – Public Records
CS/CS/HB 1077 – Clerks of Court
CS/HB 761 – Interpersonal Violence Injunction Petitions
HB 7067 – Pretrial Detention Hearings
CS/HB 405 – Regulation of Commercial Motor Vehicles
CS/CS/HB 341 – Designation of a Diagnosis on Motor Vehicle Registrations
HB 1393 – Court Interpreter Services
CS/CS/HB 197 – Health Care Practitioners and Massage Therapy
CS/CS/SB 1136 – Regulation of Water Resources
CS/CS/CS/SB 1532 – Mitigation
CS/CS/SB 902 – Motor Vehicle Retail Financial Agreements
CS/CS/SB 1628 – Local Government Actions
SB 7020 – Delivery of Notices
CS/SB 1764 – Car Racing Penalties
To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.
