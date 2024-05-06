Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs 16 Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/CS/HB 1473 – School Safety

CS/CS/HB 1509 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 285 – Public Records

CS/CS/HB 1077 – Clerks of Court

CS/HB 761 – Interpersonal Violence Injunction Petitions

HB 7067 – Pretrial Detention Hearings

CS/HB 405 – Regulation of Commercial Motor Vehicles

CS/CS/HB 341 – Designation of a Diagnosis on Motor Vehicle Registrations

HB 1393 – Court Interpreter Services

CS/CS/HB 197 – Health Care Practitioners and Massage Therapy

CS/CS/SB 1136 – Regulation of Water Resources

CS/CS/CS/SB 1532 – Mitigation

CS/CS/SB 902 – Motor Vehicle Retail Financial Agreements

CS/CS/SB 1628 – Local Government Actions

SB 7020 – Delivery of Notices

CS/SB 1764 – Car Racing Penalties


To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

