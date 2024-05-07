Six Indicted in Columbus Trafficking, Drug Ring: Two of the Suspects Remain at Large

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) - Six members of a Linden-area human trafficking and narcotics ring are facing dozens of felony charges following an investigation by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

The task force, which is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Columbus Division of Police, identified the organization after receiving tips this spring.

The group’s investigation revealed that the enterprise, led by Timotheus Graham, was operating in the Linden area, using violence to coerce victims. The investigative findings were presented to a Franklin County grand jury, which returned the indictments on April 24.

During a search warrant, the task force seized suspected narcotics, along with five firearms.



Graham, aka “Blue,” 38, was indicted on 26 felony charges:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Three counts of trafficking in persons (F1)

Three counts of compelling prostitution (F3)

Three counts of promoting prostitution (F4)

Two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

Two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

Two counts of trafficking in cocaine (F1)

Two counts of possession of cocaine (F1)

One count of aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2)

One count of aggravated possession of drugs (F2)

One count of money laundering (F3)

Five counts of having weapons under disability (F3)

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Compelling prostitution (F3)

Money laundering (F3)

Promoting prostitution (F4)

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

Trafficking in cocaine (F1)

Possession of cocaine (F1)

Aggravated trafficking in drugs (F2)

Aggravated possession of drugs (F2)

Money laundering (F3)

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Two counts of permitting drug abuse (F5)

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F1)

Trafficking in cocaine (F1)

Possession of cocaine (F1)

Having weapons under disability (F3)

Money laundering (F3)

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Permitting drug use (F5)

Jessica Lyles, aka “Jay,” 33, was indicted on four felony counts:Denna Mundy, aka “Phatty”, 30, was indicted on eight felony counts:Sandra Carroll, 59, was indicted on three felony charges:Roxy Porter, 35, was indicted on seven felony charges:Mynika Winters, 30, was indicted on two felony counts:



Anyone with information about the alleged criminal activity or knowledge of the whereabouts of Porter and Mundy are encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336).

Indictments contain only allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in court.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force consists of representatives from the Columbus Division of Police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the Powell Police Department, the Ohio State University Police Department, the Marysville Police Department, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Southeast Healthcare and the Salvation Army.

