Governor Henry McMaster, Emergency Management Officials to Hold Hurricane Season Preparation Media Briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state and local emergency management officials at the Charleston International Airport on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 AM to discuss hurricane evacuation zone updates and preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. The event will follow the 2024 NOAA Hurricane Awarness Tour and will officially launch the state's new and updated hurricane evacuation zones.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing on hurricane evacuation zone updates

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Charleston International Airport, 3400 Air Cargo Lane, North Charleston, S.C.