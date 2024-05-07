Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,815 in the last 365 days.

Governor Henry McMaster, Emergency Management Officials to Hold Hurricane Season Preparation Media Briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state and local emergency management officials at the Charleston International Airport on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 AM to discuss hurricane evacuation zone updates and preparation for the upcoming hurricane season. The event will follow the 2024 NOAA Hurricane Awarness Tour and will officially launch the state's new and updated hurricane evacuation zones. 

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state and local emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing on hurricane evacuation zone updates 

WHEN: Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Charleston International Airport, 3400 Air Cargo Lane, North Charleston, S.C. 

You just read:

Governor Henry McMaster, Emergency Management Officials to Hold Hurricane Season Preparation Media Briefing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more