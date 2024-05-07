Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,812 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public To Remember Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages the public to remember the state’s fallen law enforcement officers as the annual South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is held Wednesday in Pierre.

“These officers, who represented local, county, tribal, state and federal law enforcement agencies, gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We remember their families for they still grieve for their loved ones.”

Wednesday’s memorial service begins with a procession from the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, located at 1302 E. Highway 14, in Pierre to the wreath laying ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial located at Capitol Lake near the State Capitol. The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., across from the state Capitol.

National Correctional Officers Week is being observed this week. National Police Officers Week is May 12-18.

“I encourage all South Dakotans to take time to thank their local law enforcement and correctional officers and their families for their devotion to this state and communities,” said Attorney General Jackley.

                                                                -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public To Remember Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more