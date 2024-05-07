Attorney General Jackley Encourages Public To Remember Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages the public to remember the state’s fallen law enforcement officers as the annual South Dakota Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is held Wednesday in Pierre.

“These officers, who represented local, county, tribal, state and federal law enforcement agencies, gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We remember their families for they still grieve for their loved ones.”

Wednesday’s memorial service begins with a procession from the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center, located at 1302 E. Highway 14, in Pierre to the wreath laying ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial located at Capitol Lake near the State Capitol. The memorial service starts at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave., across from the state Capitol.

National Correctional Officers Week is being observed this week. National Police Officers Week is May 12-18.

“I encourage all South Dakotans to take time to thank their local law enforcement and correctional officers and their families for their devotion to this state and communities,” said Attorney General Jackley.

