Oakland Driver Services Center Temporarily Closed

Tuesday, May 07, 2024 | 10:22am

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Oakland Driver Services Center, located at 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, is temporarily closed through May 10 for repairs to water pipes.

While repairs are being made, customers may visit other nearby locations:

  • East Shelby Drive Driver Services Center - 3200 East Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38118
  • Summer Avenue Driver Services Center - 5266 Summer Avenue, Suite 75, Memphis, TN 38122
  • Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington, TN 38053
  • Bartlett Express Services Center - 6340 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38134
  • Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Kiosk* - 3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111
  • Germantown City Hall Kiosk* - 1930 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 37643
  • Memphis Police Appling Farms Station Kiosk* - 6850 Appling Farms Parkway, Memphis, TN 38133
  • Memphis Police Mt. Moriah Station Kiosk* - 2602 Mt. Moriah Road, Memphis, TN 38115
  • Memphis Police Tillman Station Kiosk* - 426 Tillman Street, Memphis, TN 38112
  • Shelby County Clerk* - 150 Washington Avenue, Suite 103, Memphis, TN 38103
  • Shelby County Clerk Kiosk* - 1075 Mullins Station, Suite W-103, Memphis, TN 38134
  • University of Memphis Kiosk* - 506 University Street, Room 100, Memphis, TN 38152

* Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only

