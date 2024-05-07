Oakland Driver Services Center Temporarily Closed

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Oakland Driver Services Center, located at 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, is temporarily closed through May 10 for repairs to water pipes.

While repairs are being made, customers may visit other nearby locations:

East Shelby Drive Driver Services Center - 3200 East Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38118

Summer Avenue Driver Services Center - 5266 Summer Avenue, Suite 75, Memphis, TN 38122

Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington, TN 38053

Bartlett Express Services Center - 6340 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38134

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Kiosk* - 3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111

Germantown City Hall Kiosk* - 1930 South Germantown Road, Germantown, TN 37643

Memphis Police Appling Farms Station Kiosk* - 6850 Appling Farms Parkway, Memphis, TN 38133

Memphis Police Mt. Moriah Station Kiosk* - 2602 Mt. Moriah Road, Memphis, TN 38115

Memphis Police Tillman Station Kiosk* - 426 Tillman Street, Memphis, TN 38112

Shelby County Clerk* - 150 Washington Avenue, Suite 103, Memphis, TN 38103

Shelby County Clerk Kiosk* - 1075 Mullins Station, Suite W-103, Memphis, TN 38134

University of Memphis Kiosk* - 506 University Street, Room 100, Memphis, TN 38152

* Duplicates and Renewals of Non-Commercial Driver License Only