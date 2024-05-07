FUN NEWS FOR DOVER, DE AREA RESIDENTS: FUNFULL HAS ADDED HERSHEYPARK AS A “SPECIAL PRICING” PARTNER, AND MORE
Funfull, the rapidly growing provider of an affordable membership program for family entertainment, is proud to announce Hersheypark as a new partner.
Hersheypark is a major attraction: one capable of drawing Funfull members from across the country.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funfull, the rapidly growing provider of an affordable membership program for family entertainment, is proud to announce Hersheypark as a “Special Pricing” partner. Funfull members can now enjoy Hersheypark at the lowest advertised price.
— Vishal Patel, CEO
The largest amusement park in the state of Pennsylvania, Hersheypark boasts 15 roller coasters, a “larger-than-life” water park, and three delicious dining experiences. On a related note, in the Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen, Hershey chocolate lovers can enjoy chocolate-dipped treats, decadent desserts, hand-crafted fudge, and much more.
With recent additions of Sesame Place, the Philadelphia-located theme park based on the children’s educational television program, as a “Special Pricing” partner, and the Wilmington Blue Rocks, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals MLB team, as an “Unlimited” (free with membership) partner, Funfull members have access to even more world-class fun at affordable prices.
“Hersheypark is a major attraction: one capable of drawing Funfull members from across the country,” said Funfull CEO Vishal Patel. “We’re thrilled to offer all our Funfull members the opportunity to save on this incredible amusement park, along with many other fun venues.”
Funfull members in the Dover, DE area are able to enjoy these fun venues on an “Unlimited,” or free with membership, basis:
Flyover Fun Park - Dover, DE
Dover Skating Center - Dover, DE
Xbos Family Fun Center - Smyrna, DE
Three Sweet Sisters Mini Golf - Wyoming, DE
Centre Ice Arena - Harrington, DE
3 Palms Zoo - Townsend, DE
Natural Nest Play Cafe - Dover, DE
Massey Air Museum - Massey, MD
Elkton Golf and Batting Center - Elkton, MD
Jurassic Fun Land - Newark, DE
Plus, with summer around the corner, Funfull members have all these seasonal options available for their families:
Jolly Roger Pier Rides - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Mini Golf - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Splash Mountain - Ocean City, MD
Jolly Roger Speed World - Ocean City, MD
Old Pro Golf - Ocean City, MD
OC Bay Hopper - Ocean City, MD
Ayers Creek Adventures - Berlin, MD
Frontier Town Waterpark and Mini Golf - Berlin, MD
Zelky’s Beach Arcade - Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sorella Amore - Millville, DE
Captain’s Quarters and Captain’s Karts - Millville, DE
Delaware State Fair - Harrington, DE
Surfside Golf - Chincoteague, VA
Maui Jack’s Waterpark - Chincoteague, VA
Funland Amusements - Chincoteague, VA
Libertino Lanes - Chincoteague, VA
Iron Pony Adventure Park - Chincoteague, VA
Chincoteague E Bike Rentals - Chincoteague, VA
Tiki Hut Shaved Ice - Salisbury, MD
Families that join Funfull receive an exciting array of benefits, including:
- Access to a variety of family entertainment venues
- Significant discounts on admission fees, activities, and more
- Convenient monthly membership with no long-term commitment and an annual option at a discount
About Funfull:
Funfull transforms everyday family time into an adventure, offering unlimited access to a diverse array of fun venues through one affordable membership. For just $14.95 a month – with no long-term commitment – families enjoy all-you-can-play access to activities like trampoline parks, bowling, mini golf, arcades, roller skating, and play centers. This "All You Can Play, Every Day" model not only enhances family bonding but also improves mental health and social skills, while making it easier and more affordable for families to have fun together anytime, anywhere.
Funfull unites the fragmented fun industry by offering a universal membership that creates a win-win-win for consumers, fun businesses, and communities. This strategic integration helps businesses collaborate rather than compete, fostering community well-being and promoting economic growth within the entertainment sector. By joining the Funfull network, local entertainment venues gain increased visibility and access to a broader customer base without additional marketing costs or a need to manage a standalone membership program.
Funfull is currently available in:
Frederick, MD
Delmarva Peninsula (Salisbury, MD; Cambridge, MD; Ocean City, MD, Chincoteague, VA; Laurel, DE; Dover, DE)
Feasterville, PA
Glen Carbon, IL
Treasure Valley, Idaho (Boise, ID; Meridian, ID; Nampa, ID)
Plus, more markets to be announced shortly
Cathy Stafford
Funfull, Inc.
+1 302-846-5647
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok