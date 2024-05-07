Better Days Treatment Center Announces Personalized Inpatient Rehab in Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California – Better Days Treatment Center, one of the most renowned rehab and detox facilities in California, is happy to announce the launch of its personalized inpatient rehab program in Anaheim.

One of the most popular treatment programs in every rehabilitation facility, inpatient rehab provides a safe, supportive, and structured environment for individuals struggling with addiction by offering 24/7 care in a professional facility for 30 days or more. The new personalized inpatient rehab program at Better Days Treatment Center utilizes the treatment facility’s 40-plus years of experience in helping patients attain the skills to achieve lifelong sobriety through its unique reality-based recovery model, which uses patients’ lived experiences as teaching moments for developing healthier life expectations.

“The staff at Better Days is passionate about partnering with people who are in need of a drug rehab, alcohol rehab, or detox center who are struggling with mental health problems,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center. “We’re committed to helping you use the recovery process to discover your true purpose in life.”

Inpatient rehab at Better Days Treatment Center is an efficient and reliable option for individuals who have been addicted to drugs or alcohol for a long time as it provides a healthy environment to safely detox, as well as an empathetic support system, the removal of triggers, and medication-assisted treatment if needed to give patients greater protection from a relapse.

The premier Rehab California offers patients a wide variety of specialist treatment programs, along with group and individual therapy, access to holistic healing techniques, life planning support, and outdoor activities that take advantage of the idyllic Anaheim setting. Additionally, the inpatient rehab programs at Better Days Treatment Center equip individuals to curate a long-term support program with other patients who are dealing with similar issues, as well as giving them an opportunity to learn and grow from listening to other experiences.

“Are you interested in learning more about your options for inpatient rehab in Anaheim? If so, Better Days is here to help. Our addiction specialists are available to answer your questions, verify your insurance, and make personalized plan recommendations. We offer many different types of care, which makes it easy to find one that works for your goals, preferences, and budgets,” furthered the spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.

Better Days Treatment Center invites prospective patients with any questions to reach out to its highly trained team today to find out more about the personalized inpatient rehab options in Anaheim, California.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

