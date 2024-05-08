SVF Taking Over Operations for Utilities at Red Frog Beach Resort in Panama

SVF has taken over management at Red Frog Beach Resort in Panama from OGI, focusing on enhancing service through innovative energy and hospitality solutions.

PANAMA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVF, a premier leader in operations management and sustainability throughout Latin America, proudly announces its assumption of Utilities Management at Red Frog Beach Resort. This transition marks a pivotal moment for both companies and signifies a commitment to elevate service standards while pioneering innovative solutions in the energy and hospitality industries.

OGI, the current utility provider, has chosen to outsource this aspect of its operations as part of its strategic plan. SVF's operational expertise and understanding of the local landscape make SVF the ideal partner to improve service delivery for Red Frog Beach utility clients.

"At SVF, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Red Frog Beach Resort," said Elio Palacios, General Manager of SVF. "Our extensive experience in development operations management for mircrogrids, coupled with our roots in Panama and across Latin America, position us to understand and address the specific needs of upscale resorts like Red Frog Beach."

The partnership between SVF and OGI represents a shift towards an innovative "Wessco" model, expanding Energy as a Service to encompass Waste, Water, and Energy solutions. This approach is set to be benchmarked by high quality resorts worldwide.

The initial phase of the collaboration will see SVF assessing current operations and implementing modest improvements. Concurrently, SVF and OGI will work together to close on funding for entirely new infrastructure at Red Frog. In the near term, the resort is set to witness the installation of a 1.2MW solar farm, 2.4MWhr battery array, a state-of-the-art desalination plant, a brand-new sanitary plant and brand-new generator sets and controls. These upgrades will improve the guest experience, further reduce environmental impacts and contribute to an increase in property values and overall growth at the resort.

Casco Capital Group, the operator of Red Frog Beach Resort, (as well as IGY Marinas, Palmar, Selina,) are excited and supportive of this new phase in the resort development, after meeting the SVF engineers on site to ensure that the proposed plans sufficiently address the demands of the resort.

"We express our deepest gratitude to the owners and partners for their support over the years," stated Steven Bolton, Senior Shareholder of OGI. "Handing over the reins of this part of our business to SVF signifies our confidence in their expertise and commitment to excellence. We look forward to the positive impact of this transition for Red Frog Beach Resort owners and guests."

The effective date of the transition is May 1, 2024. For media inquiries, please contact: Justine Catalano at justine@redfrogbeach.com.