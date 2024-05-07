RED PIRANHA ONCE AGAIN WINS THE COVETED GLOBAL INFOSEC AWARDS DURING RSA CONFERENCE 2024
Red Piranha once again wins the coveted Global Infosec Awards during RSA Conference 2024. #RSACEAST PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha Wins Next Gen Extended Detection and Response Award, Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response Award, and SOC-as-a-Service Award in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024
Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that we have won the Next Gen Extended Detection and Response Award, Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response Award, and SOC-as-a-Service Award at the 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards during this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco.
Red Piranha proudly holds numerous awards, is a member of Team Defence Australia, and is the first Oceanic member and the top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance, delivering world-leading threat intelligence that's fully integrated and operationalised. We take immense pride in representing cutting-edge cybersecurity technology that is Australian-made, defence-ready, and promotes true sovereign capability on a global platform.
Crystal Eye, Next Gen Extended Detection and Response stands as a beacon of Australian-made cybersecurity excellence, providing unmatched threat visibility, integrated security controls, and compliance functionalities. With Crystal Eye, organisations can detect, investigate, and respond to threats efficiently, all from a single unified platform, ensuring peace of mind in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
Moreover, our platform empowers users with operationalised Cyber Threat Intelligence, bolstering threat detection and response efforts without added engineering overhead. Crystal Eye deploys fully operationalised threat intelligence with push-button efficiency and automated actionable intelligence to protect, detect, and respond to all known malware families and track the latest threat actors to deal with known and unknown threats with greater efficiency.
Red Piranha proudly offers cohesive protection to its users across the globe against Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), known and unknown threats, Living-off-the-Land (LOTL) attacks, and more with its best-in-class Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response services.
Backed by our world-class integrated threat intelligence, Red Piranha’s SOC-as-a-Service monitors, detects and proactively protects from APTs and malicious actors. Our SOC-as-a-Service ensures a holistic approach to managing risk and security for the organisation with confidence that 24/7, end-to-end security coverage is in place to meet the challenges of the continually changing threat landscape.
For the fourth year running, Red Piranha's flagship product, Crystal Eye, has secured the "Next Gen in Extended Detection and Response (XDR)" award. Furthermore, this year, we are proud to add the Advanced Persistent Threat Detection and Response Award, as well as the SOC-as-a-Service Award, to our accolades.
The judging process was conducted by CISSP, FMDHS and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review. Cyber Defense Magazine is looking for the best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions and we are pleased to meet their expectations.
"We are thrilled to receive one of the world's most esteemed cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at the RSA Conference, marking their 12th anniversary as a distinguished provider of cybersecurity news and information. Despite fierce competition and the participation of leading information security experts from around the world, we are delighted by this accomplishment." Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha
"Red Piranha embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach." Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
We are glad to share the Global InfoSec Awards with our fellow winners. Congratulations to them all!
To learn more about Crystal Eye XDR and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net.
