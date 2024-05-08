Arete Partners with Dazz to Launch Managed Security Services Offering for Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Arete, a leading global cyber risk management company, announced that it is partnering with Dazz, the leader in security remediation.
This new proactive threat management offering will provide our customers with a centralized view of all vulnerabilities, automatically prioritize issues that present the most risk.
— Joe Mann, Founder and CEO of Arete
“We’re excited to partner with Dazz to launch our new managed security service for CTEM,” said Joe Mann, Arete’s founder and CEO. “This new proactive threat management offering will provide our customers with a centralized view of all vulnerabilities, automatically prioritize issues that present the most risk, and enable them to fix critical issues in hours instead of weeks. Our vulnerability assessments for compliance validation will help them show their leadership the result of these improvements and their ability to more effectively achieve business goals.”
“Arete has a strong track record in helping customers prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats,” said Dazz CRO Jared Phipps. “By adding the Dazz Unified Remediation Platform to its managed security services portfolio, Arete will be able to uniquely arm their clients with data to understand the priority vulnerabilities and fix them fast with AI and automation, which will reduce both business risk and work for security and engineering teams.”
For more information on how Arete can help your organization to protect your applications and infrastructure and reduce cyber risk, contact us at clientcares@areteir.com
About Arete
Arete transforms the way organizations prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime. With decades of industry experience, our team combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with best-in-class data and software engineers. This elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory managed security services. We bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrime. We partner with the largest global insurance carriers, brokers, law firms, businesses, governments, and educational institutions in responding to incidents and charting a course to efficient and effective cyber resiliency. To learn more, visit www.areteir.com or follow us @Arete_Advisors.
About Dazz
Dazz is the leader in remediation for security and engineering teams in fast-growing companies like Abnormal Security to Fortune 500 companies like JLL. Our platform unifies data and context from multiple environments, detection tools, and technologies; reduces security issues to root causes; and streamlines remediation in existing workflows. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on LinkedIn at dazz-io.
