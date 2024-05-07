Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, and Ted Nugent Endorse Stephanie Phillips for United States Senate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Just yesterday, the Phillips4Nevada Campaign announced that Stephanie Phillips has received two more endorsements towards her run for United States Senate in Nevada. These come on the heels of many other endorsements, including Jeffrey Lustick for Nevada State Assembly District 11, Mike Reese, Lincoln County Commissioner and a joint endorsement by Veterans in Politics International, Nevada Veterans Association, Armed Forces Chamber and Nevada Democratic Veterans and Military Families Caucus.
Sid Miller, the Texas Agriculture Commissioner, states “While I don’t make a habit of getting involved in other state’s politics, I can’t miss the opportunity to show support to my friend and a great conservative, Stephanie Phillips, who is running for the US Senate out in Nevada.” Sid is being considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Agriculture Department if he wins the November 2024 election. Ted Nugent, a guitarist, singer/song writer, political activist and one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters says "She is a true conservative warrior who will make Nevada and America great again!". Ted was a board member for the National Rifle Association for 26 years and is a strong supporter of the Republican Party.
Stephanie Phillips, a 31 year resident of Las Vegas, NV, has been beating the campaign trail and racking up notable endorsements in her run for US Senate. In a race with a dozen Republican contenders, her strong stance against an open border, passion for saving children from sex trafficking and desire to help veterans who have served this nation, are top of her list. Phillips says “Being a real estate broker running a brokerage requires me to negotiate, advocate, listen to, fight for and mediate for my clients and business deals on a regular basis. This is exactly what I would be doing for my constituents, as an elected official. I have passion and drive. I will not stand by idly and will not allow those with ulterior motives and agendas to sway me from my path. I can’t be bought and will not stand in the corner quiet. I am a warrior!” You can learn much more about the Phillips4Nevada campaign at https://phillips4nevada.com/.
