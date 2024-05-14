Cresent Hardy, Former US Representative for Nevada’s 4th Congressional Dist, Endorses Stephanie Phillips for US Senate
LAS VEGAS, NV, US, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV --- The Phillips4Nevada Campaign just announced that Stephanie Phillips has received another prestigious endorsement towards her run for United States Senate in Nevada. Cresent Hardy, former Congressman for Congressional District 4, in Nevada, states, “We need to change our strategy in Nevada. We keep putting candidates through the primary who don’t win the general election. The only candidate capable of beating Jacky Rosen in the general election is, without any doubt, Stephanie Phillips. Our country is at stake and we need a powerhouse who will stand up to Rosen and that is Stephanie. She has boldly stood up for the people of Nevada, putting them first, and is not shy when confronting the serious and controversial issues in our state and country.“ Hardy goes on to say, “Stephanie is the new face of Nevada politics with a powerful message. She is the change Nevada needs and can beat Rosen. I stand with Stephanie Phillips and I urge Nevada to get behind her and support her in the primaries. We can't afford to lose another election. The United States Senate seat is too important and Stephanie Phillips is right for the job!”
This endorsement comes on the heels of her most recent endorsements from Sid Miller, the Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Ted Nugent, former board member of the NRA and Judy Zieto, “Angel Mom”/Liaison for Louisiana’s Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC).
Stephanie Phillips, a 31 year resident of Las Vegas, NV, has been beating the campaign trail and racking up notable endorsements in her run for US Senate. In a race with a dozen Republican contenders, her strong stance against an open border, passion for saving children from sex trafficking and desire to help veterans who have served this nation, are top of her list. Phillips says “Being a real estate broker running a brokerage requires me to negotiate, advocate, listen to, fight for and mediate for my clients on a regular basis. This is exactly what I would be doing for my constituents, as an elected official. I have passion and drive. I will not stand by idly and will not allow those with ulterior motives and agendas to sway me from my path. I can’t be bought and will not stand in the corner quiet. I am a warrior!” You can learn much more about the Phillips4Nevada campaign at https://phillips4nevada.com/.
Paid for by Stephanie Phillips for Nevada
Stephanie Phillips
Phillips4Nevada
+1 702-339-6436
phillips@phillips4nevada.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other