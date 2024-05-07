Submit Release
BRANIFF AIRWAYS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES FOR 2024

DFW AIRPORT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braniff Airways Foundation the non-profit organization tasked with administering the corporate and historical archives of Braniff Airways, Incorporated, announces that the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame inductees for 2024, have been selected, according to Braniff Airways Foundation President Richard Ben Cass. The induction event will be presented at the Braniff History and Architecture Conference on September 14, 2024. Tickets on sale May 2024.

Braniff Airways Foundation has selected six remarkable inductees, dubbed “The Braniff Greats”, as the next recipients of the Braniff Airways Foundation Hall of Fame Award. The inductees for 2024 are:

Mr. Thomas Elmer Braniff (posthumous induction) - Co-Founder, Chairman and President

Ms. Rebecca Garza (posthumous induction) - Flight Attendant

Ms. Mary Wells Lawrence - Advertising Representative and creator of the End of the Plain Plane Campaign

Mr. Harding L. Lawrence (posthumous induction) - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Willy O. Rossel (posthumous induction) - Executive Chef

Mr. John W. Leer (posthumous induction) - Senior Vice President Braniff International Hotels, Inc.

The dedication of each one of these recipients to their impressive careers at Braniff and their love of aviation and the airline industry were key points that led the Foundation Board to these selections.

ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL

Braniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail and historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores. Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies.

Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 40,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at five locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas.

The Foundation offers many community outreach programs including its Agent Orange Support Program for US Veterans from the Vietnam War, historical presentations for various community organizations and produces the famed Braniff History and Architecture Conference series of Learn About Braniff events.

Braniff Airways has created an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.

For more information: www.braniffinternational.com

