Lee Kum Kee Partners with Kyuramen on Exclusive Dishes Celebrating Asian Heritage
Three Limited-time Menu Items Will Be Available at Kyuramen Stores Nationwide Starting May 1, 2024NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Kum Kee, a leader in authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is thrilled to partner with Kyuramen, the celebrated ramen restaurant chain in the United States. Starting May 1, 2024, this collaboration will launch three exclusive new menu items across 26 Kyuramen locations nationwide, bringing familiar condiment flavors to life in innovative restaurant dishes.
Lee Kum Kee, established in 1888, has long been at the forefront of promoting Asian culinary culture globally, with its products becoming staples in kitchens worldwide. Kyuramen, a fast-growing brand known for its creative approach to Japanese ramen, makes an ideal partner in furthering a shared mission of preserving and honoring Asian cultural heritage in the United States.
Joyce Tsai, Senior Channel Marketing Manager of Asian Team at Lee Kum Kee, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Kyuramen is an opportunity to connect with the new generation of diners while honoring our rich heritage. We are excited to see how these new dishes will enhance the dining experience and inspire creativity in the kitchen."
The three menu items are:
Pork Tonkatsu Omurice - An evolution of Kyuramen’s famous Omurice, enhanced with Lee Kum Kee’s Premium Oyster Sauce and Black Pepper Sauce to deliver a rich and peppery taste.
Lobster & Chashu Salad Ball - A creative appetizer inspired by Pani Puri, filled with a mix of chashu, lobster, and seasoned with Lee Kum Kee’s Sriracha Mayo and Chiu Chow Style Chili Crisp, offering a perfect balance of creamy tanginess and spicy crispness.
Miso Chili Crisp Dry Ramen - A bold new take on ramen, incorporating the spicy kick of Lee Kum Kee’s Chiu Chow Style Chili Crisp and Premium Oyster Sauce with miso base, catering to lovers of heat and flavor.
“We always aim to add a touch of nostalgia to our customers' dining experience, and Lee Kum Kee’s sauces are perfect for providing that,” says Kyuramen’s Executive Chef, Junzo Miyajima. He continues to share his inspiration for creating the dishes, “Each dish was crafted to highlight the sauces’ unique flavors, introducing our customers to new tastes, and take them on a flavorful journey that transcends generations and cultural boundaries.”
This collaboration is more than just launching three new dishes; it's a starting point inspiring home cooks to explore their culinary creativity. "It's not only about the food," says Joyce Tsai of Lee Kum Kee. "It's about telling stories, sparking memories, and building connections that go beyond the plate."
Starting May 1, 2024, the special dishes will be available at 36 Kyuramen stores nationwide, including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, New Jersey, and Texas, among others. For more information, please visit the Lee Kum Kee website https://usa.lkk.com/ and follow them on Instagram at @leekumkeeusa, and visit Kyuramen's website https://www.kyuramen.com/ and follow them on Instagram at @kyuramen.official.
