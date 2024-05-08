Natural Wholesale Unveils New Bulk Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
We are here to support our partners in creating their own successful, ethical skincare lines, enhancing both the beauty of their customers and the health of our planet.”SPARKS, NEVADA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the way in sustainable skincare solutions, Natural Wholesale announces the launch of its new bulk Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid. This product is specifically designed for wholesale and professional use, offering businesses a premium face serum base to enhance their skincare line and empower entrepreneurs to meet consumer demand for natural, effective beauty products.
The newly unveiled Vitamin C face serum combines 10% Vitamin C and 1% Hyaluronic Acid, optimizing skin radiance and hydration. Formulated to address signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, the serum is set to become an essential component of skincare routines that prioritize health and sustainability.
In alignment with Natural Wholesale’s commitment to the environment and ethical practices, the serum is biodegradable, pH-balanced, and crafted from plant-based ingredients. This launch is a part of Natural Wholesale's broader mission to support small to large businesses in delivering high-quality, eco-friendly skincare options.
“Our new Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid is designed not just to beautify skin, but also to empower business owners in the cosmetic industry to offer products that align with modern consumers' expectations for sustainability and effectiveness,” said Alana Neary, Co-Founder at Natural Wholesale. “We are here to support our partners in creating their own successful, ethical skincare lines, enhancing both the beauty of their customers and the health of our planet.”
This addition expands Natural Wholesale’s impressive lineup, which includes Kojic Acid & Hyaluronic Acid with Niacinamide Serum and Rejuvenating Face Serum with Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid. Each serum is tailored to meet diverse skincare needs, providing businesses with a variety of options to customize their offerings.
Available for bulk purchasing, the new face serum base can be directly ordered from Natural Wholesale’s website. Companies and small businesses interested in incorporating this innovative product into their skincare range are encouraged to visit www.naturalwholesale.com/ to learn more about the product and explore additional natural, plant-based skincare solutions.
About Natural Wholesale
For over 25 years, Natural Wholesale has been delivering plant-based, sustainable cosmetic solutions. Based in Nevada and shipping worldwide, the company is renowned for its commitment to high-quality, natural ingredients and innovative skincare products. Natural Wholesale supports businesses of all sizes in crafting their own unique, ethical skincare lines, from DIY enthusiasts to global corporations, emphasizing customer satisfaction, environmental stewardship, and global ethical practices.
