New Children’s Book Written by Eleven-Year-Old Author Helps Kids Understand the Importance of Teamwork And Acceptance

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every child wants to feel accepted and loved by their families, friends, and peers. Yet, in a world where people aren’t always accepted for who they are, children can often face situations where they feel left out, hurt, or even disapproved of. While this may be a common, but unfortunate part of growing up, everyone has faced the challenge of feeling like they don’t belong.In the new children’s book Dogs vs Bears, main character Austin is unaware of a major secret: his most treasured stuffed animals secretly come to life whenever he leaves the house! Each day, after Austin leaves for school, his bedroom comes alive as the eternal battle between teddy bears and stuffed dogs wages on.Minion, leader of the bears, fights fiercely against Woof Woof, commander of the dogs, over whom he believes he shall reign supreme if all goes according to plan. But after years of fighting, the bears and dogs discover a common threat when an alien spacecraft invades. The two groups must put aside their differences and band together to save the fortress – and Austin’s realm – for their future depends on it!The first installment in this new three-part children’s series, Dogs Vs Bears, was written by now eleven-year-old Austin R. Davis, who began his work on the book at just eight years of age. Designed to teach teamwork, self-esteem, and appreciation for differences in a way that connects with the mind of the young reader, it is also sure to inspire some chuckles, provide wholesome entertainment, and address a serious issue many children face each and every day.From the mind of an innocent child, Dogs vs Bears is touching, educational, and exciting until the very end, while addressing:- The importance of acceptance, and making others feel like they belong- How through embracing differences, anything can be accomplished- Ways in which understanding, kindness, and teamwork can drive success- The difficult discussion surrounding diversity in a child-friendly way- The value of a strong support network- And much more!Austin R. Davis is an energetic and imaginative grade school student who loves geography, astronomy, sports, and video games. He is currently enrolled in a Chinese immersion program and enjoys learning about different cultures. An aspiring Astronomer, Davis currently plays second base in little league, flag football, is a black belt in Taekwondo and lives in the Mid-Atlantic region with his parents.Learn more about Dogs vs Bears by visiting www.dogsvsbears.com and connect with the author on Instagram Dogs vs Bears is available for pre-order from Amazon , Barnesandnoble.com, Target, and your favorite book retailers.REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST###