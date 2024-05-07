Retained Launches New Website to Enhance Executive Search Solutions
In today’s business environment, leadership and storytelling go hand in hand.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retained, a prominent executive search firm reengineering the executive search process, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. This “reengineered” website has been meticulously designed to enhance user experience and showcase Retained's comprehensive search solutions, unique differentiators, and successful case studies.
“Our new website is an excellent representation of our brand and highlights our key differentiators that truly set us apart from other search firms,” said Betsy Robinson, Founder and CEO of Retained.
Key features of the new website include detailed information on Retained’s search solutions, a rich selection of client testimonials, and an overview of its unique approach to reengineering the executive search process. The site also tells a compelling company story and showcases the firm's prestigious awards.
The website also includes a comprehensive blog and resource section, offering valuable insights and updates on industry trends that can assist organizations in making informed decisions about their leadership hiring strategies. These elements offer a holistic view of Retained's expertise, brand, and success in the industry.
“In today’s business environment, leadership and storytelling go hand in hand," explains Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner of Retained. “This site brings our purpose to life. Our story reveals our uniqueness and passion for placing exceptional talent who contribute to the advancement of their company.”
Retained is a collective of leaders dedicated to bridging the gap between innovative organizations and exceptional, diverse talent in the technology and nonprofit sectors. As a division of the award-winning Tier4 Group, Retained fosters connections, dismantles barriers, and shapes a future where diversity isn't just celebrated; it's a prerequisite for success. This new website is helping Retained bring this missing to life.
About Retained
Retained is a premier executive search firm specializing in the full-time, fractional, or interim placement of senior technology leaders, C-suite executives in technology and non-profit companies. Retained is a subsidiary of one of the nation’s fastest-growing talent brands, Tier4 Group, and leverages strong industry connections and deep expertise in these sectors to deliver unparalleled solutions. Retained’s unique process employs a human-centric approach complemented by powerful AI tools to identify and place premier talent. This innovative method connects organizations with candidates who not only meet their needs but also enrich their teams with diverse backgrounds, skills, and perspectives. For more information, visit retained.com.
