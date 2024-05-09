Jason Ruedy, Emerge Merchant Services Welcomes Michele Brewer-Leach as Newest Account Executive for Denver Territory

Submit Release
DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerge Merchant Services, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, is pleased to announce the newest addition to their team, Michele Brewer-Leach. As the President and CEO of Emerge Merchant Services, Jason Ruedy is excited to have Michele on board as the new Account Executive for the Denver, Colorado territory.

Michele brings with her a wealth of experience in sales, having spent most of her adult life in various sales roles including telemarketing, entrepreneurship, and outside sales. Her strong background in sales and customer service makes her a valuable asset to the Emerge Merchant Services team.

What makes Michele's hire even more special is her history with Jason Ruedy. The two have worked together on and off for the past 20 years, making Michele a familiar face to the Emerge Merchant Services family. Her previous experience working with Jason has given her a deep understanding of the company's values and goals, making her a perfect fit for the team.

"We are thrilled to have Michele join our team at Emerge Merchant Services," says Jason Ruedy. "Her extensive sales experience and familiarity with our company make her an ideal candidate for the role of Account Executive. We have no doubt that she will bring great results and contribute to the long-term success of our company."

Michele's addition to the team is a testament to Emerge Merchant Services' commitment to providing top-notch service to their clients. With her expertise and dedication, Michele is sure to make a positive impact on the company and its clients in the Denver territory. Emerge Merchant Services welcomes Michele with open arms and looks forward to a successful partnership.

