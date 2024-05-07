Smith & Associates Real Estate Welcomes New Vice President
Eddie Ferrell Joins Tampa Bay’s Top Luxury Brokerage FirmST. PETERSBURG, FL, U.S., May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith & Associates Real Estate is thrilled to welcome Eddie Ferrell, Executive Vice President of Real Estate, to lead its Pinellas office. Ferrell is an established real estate agent with over 20 years of industry experience, including leadership positions managing 23 offices, 700 agents, and four divisions. He is a recognized industry leader and has been noted as one of the top three solo agents at Cyre-Leike Real Estate, the 4th largest independent brokerage in the country, for each of the last ten years.
"I am eager to lead Smith's Pinellas office and assist our clients in navigating the complexities of buying and selling real estate. Along with the organization's global leadership and industry reputation, their community service initiatives align with my personal commitments to giving back, making this relocation a perfect fit," said Ferrell professionally. Like Ferrell, Smith & Associates Real Estate is a member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, holding a continued commitment to quality customer experiences.
Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, welcomes Ferrell as the new Vice President in Pinellas County. He highlights his transaction management expertise, ensuring a smooth and rewarding client experience. "At Smith, we pride ourselves on being trusted advisors with deep market knowledge. Eddie's commitment to integrity aligns perfectly with our values, making him an excellent addition to our team."
About Smith & Associates Real Estate
Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, known for their commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.
