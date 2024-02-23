Smith & Associates Real Estate’s Renowned Stephen Gay Group Rebrands as the Gay & Glaser Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stephen Gay Group, a prominent sales force in Tampa Bay's luxury real estate market, proudly unveils its rebranding as the Gay & Glaser Group. This transformation marks a strategic move to showcase the combined strengths and extensive experience of its founding members, Stephen Gay and Katie Glaser, serving the Tampa Bay community.
The team has consistently ranked as one of the top real estate teams in the Tampa Bay region. Together, they have collectively sold over $800 million in real estate since inception. Stephen Gay, the team's leader, is a long-term resident with over 20 years of experience and has unparalleled expertise in navigating the dynamic real estate market. Known for having a keen understanding of each neighborhood’s unique appeal, the team is able to offer discerning buyers and sellers an elevated experience.
In 2023, the group achieved an outstanding sales volume of $93.5 million, earning the prestigious title of #1 Team Sales Volume company-wide among the 275 agents at Smith & Associates Real Estate. Notable sales include the Derek Jeter residence on Davis Islands, showcasing the team's ability to handle high-profile transactions with finesse. The Jeter home was a record-breaking sale for the region and is still the most expensive residential home ever sold in the area.
Katie Glaser, a fourth-generation Tampa resident and granddaughter of the late Red Pittman, Editor of Tampa Tribune, brings a unique perspective and extensive connections to the team. Her father, Robert Glaser, CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, further adds to her real estate lineage.
"Growing up in the industry, I have been fortunate to be mentored by the industry's finest. Over the past seven years, I have honed my skills under Stephen's guidance and am honored to join forces with one of the top teams in the Bay. Our unique understanding of the market and extensive expertise will bring a dynamic offering to our clients as we forge ahead into the future,” says Glaser.
The Gay & Glaser Group's long-term experience and knowledge are crucial to their continued success in an ever-changing market. Their commitment to arts, culture, and community involvement creates a personal connection with Tampa Bay and its residents, further enhancing their reputation as a powerhouse team.
About Smith & Associates Real Estate
Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent real estate brokerage, committed to exceptional service and market expertise. With an annual sales volume of $2.3 Billion and over 2,275 transactions annually, Smith & Associates is the leading luxury brokerage firm for $1M+ residences, commanding 14.6% of the market share and an average price of $1.95 Million (as of December 31, 2023). The company has a strong philanthropic program, awarding annual grants to local non-profits and contributing over 1,000 annual hours of service through the company’s 292 associates. International affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and a London office ensure global visibility for Smith's Tampa Bay listings. Smith’s Developer Services brings to market the top developments in Tampa Bay and represents over $2 Billion of real estate every year. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.
FACEBOOK I INSTAGRAM I TWITTER
Sarah Lesch
The team has consistently ranked as one of the top real estate teams in the Tampa Bay region. Together, they have collectively sold over $800 million in real estate since inception. Stephen Gay, the team's leader, is a long-term resident with over 20 years of experience and has unparalleled expertise in navigating the dynamic real estate market. Known for having a keen understanding of each neighborhood’s unique appeal, the team is able to offer discerning buyers and sellers an elevated experience.
In 2023, the group achieved an outstanding sales volume of $93.5 million, earning the prestigious title of #1 Team Sales Volume company-wide among the 275 agents at Smith & Associates Real Estate. Notable sales include the Derek Jeter residence on Davis Islands, showcasing the team's ability to handle high-profile transactions with finesse. The Jeter home was a record-breaking sale for the region and is still the most expensive residential home ever sold in the area.
Katie Glaser, a fourth-generation Tampa resident and granddaughter of the late Red Pittman, Editor of Tampa Tribune, brings a unique perspective and extensive connections to the team. Her father, Robert Glaser, CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate, further adds to her real estate lineage.
"Growing up in the industry, I have been fortunate to be mentored by the industry's finest. Over the past seven years, I have honed my skills under Stephen's guidance and am honored to join forces with one of the top teams in the Bay. Our unique understanding of the market and extensive expertise will bring a dynamic offering to our clients as we forge ahead into the future,” says Glaser.
The Gay & Glaser Group's long-term experience and knowledge are crucial to their continued success in an ever-changing market. Their commitment to arts, culture, and community involvement creates a personal connection with Tampa Bay and its residents, further enhancing their reputation as a powerhouse team.
About Smith & Associates Real Estate
Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent real estate brokerage, committed to exceptional service and market expertise. With an annual sales volume of $2.3 Billion and over 2,275 transactions annually, Smith & Associates is the leading luxury brokerage firm for $1M+ residences, commanding 14.6% of the market share and an average price of $1.95 Million (as of December 31, 2023). The company has a strong philanthropic program, awarding annual grants to local non-profits and contributing over 1,000 annual hours of service through the company’s 292 associates. International affiliations with Luxury Portfolio International, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and a London office ensure global visibility for Smith's Tampa Bay listings. Smith’s Developer Services brings to market the top developments in Tampa Bay and represents over $2 Billion of real estate every year. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.
FACEBOOK I INSTAGRAM I TWITTER
Sarah Lesch
Playbook Public Relations
+1 (813) 727-4077
sarah@playbookpublicrelations.com