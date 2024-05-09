Bluemeteor Named an "IDC Innovator" in Product Experience Solutions for Manufacturing, 2024
Bluemeteor Named an "IDC Innovator" in Product Experience Solutions for Manufacturing, 2024NAPERVILLE, CHICAGO, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluemeteor, the pioneer behind the acclaimed Product Content Cloud platform, proudly announces that it has been named an "IDC Innovator" in the IDC Innovators: Product Experience Solutions for Manufacturing, 2024 (doc #EUR152018624, April 2024) report. The report outlines a selection of three vendors in this space that are pioneering innovations to drive product and customer experience transformation in B2B manufacturing. The IDC Innovators report offers insights for line-of-business professionals, innovation managers, and IT teams to make informed decisions about partnering with technology solution vendors for their product and customer experience initiatives.
This recognition comes on the heels of a blockbuster year for Bluemeteor, rapidly propelling the company into the next phase of its business lifecycle. Recent customer wins, including Zep, EiKO, and the Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA), underscore the company's continued market adoption and ability to deliver seamless experiences for their customers.
"We are honored to be named an IDC Innovator in product experience solutions for manufacturing. We see it as an acknowledgment of Bluemeteor’s advancements and continuous innovation in product experience management (PXM)," says Kerry Young, President and COO at Bluemeteor. "Our mission is to revolutionize product content management by empowering our customers to gain control over their product information to power agile omnichannel business and great product experiences enabling them to reduce time-to-market and stay ahead of the competition."
About IDC Innovators
An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.
About Bluemeteor
Bluemeteor’s Product Content Cloud is transforming how companies acquire, manage, transform, deliver, and exchange product content. Developed by Bluemeteor, Product Content Cloud is an end-to-end, integrated product data management platform augmented by AI that enables organizations to deliver amazing, relevant, in-context product experiences across all channels at scale. Bluemeteor’s commitment to customer success makes it the trusted choice for leading organizations such as Office Depot, IDEA, IBT Industrial, Sandvik, Bearing Services, Wolf Automation, Zep, BK Products, and EiKO. For
more information, visit www.bluemeteor.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Hariom Sharan, Bluemeteor
Email: hsharan@bluemeteor.com
Hariom Sharan
Blue Meteor Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn