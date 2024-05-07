Commission for Gender Equality appoints Dr Dennis Matotoka as CEO

Submit Release
Commission for Gender Equality appoints Dr. Dennis Matotoka as the CEO

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) as empowered by Section 187 of the Constitution of the Republic of South and the CGE Act 39 of 1996, Section 7 (1) has after a rigorous process appointed Dr. Dennis Matotoka as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dr. Matotoka officially assumed his duties on the 3rd of May 2024. His appointment will no doubt enhance the Commission’s overall performance towards the realisation of its constitutional mandate.

The Commissioners, Management and Staff of the Commission welcome Dr. Matotoka in his new role.

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi
Tel: 083 579 3306

