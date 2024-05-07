Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and MEC Nonkqubela Pieters handover shearing shed to communal wool growers in Ngqamakhwe, 8 May

Premier, MEC to handover shearing shed tomorrow

Eastern Cape province Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, Rural Development and Agrarian Reform MEC, Nonkqubela Pieters will hand over a shearing shed to communal wool growers in Ngqamakhwe tomorrow morning.

To be owned by the Mbiza Wool Grower’s Association, this shearing shed was constructed by the Department as part of ongoing programmes to build suitable agricultural infrastructure in rural communities as part of driving rural development and to support communal farmers to actively participate in the agriculture economy.

Since 2019, the Department constructed 73 new shearing sheds, renovated 7 sheds, constructed 81 multi-purpose sheds that were handed over to farmers to improve their farming operations, increase income from production and sale of wool.

All the shearing sheds constructed by the department have dip plunge (sheep dip tank), fencing, small stock handling facilities, water pump, two PVC tanks, shearing equipment including wool presser, sorting table, classing bins, shearing scissors, offices and ablution facilities.

Government’s investment in wool production infrastructure and in distribution of animals with superior genetics enables farmers to yielding a better wool clip quality that is shed in proper structures, earning them improved income from the sale of their wool.

For more than 15 years members of the Mbiza Wool Grower’s Association used to shear their animals in shacks, rondavels and garages, contaminating their wool as these facilities did not have proper shearing equipment. The new shearing shed is projected to bring increased income to farmers who will now sell better wool clip to the markets because of this investment by the Department.

Members of the media are invited to attend this event and details are as follows:

Venue: Jongabantu location, Mbiza A/A, Ngqamakwe

Date: 8 May 2024

Time: 10:00

For more information and RSVP please contact: Mr Thozi Manyisana on 082 494 3600