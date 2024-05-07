Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,896 in the last 365 days.

MAC Sector Council and e-Qvest Limited briefs on MACC Fund, 8 May

Media briefing on the Marketing, Advertising and Communications Charter Fund

The Marketing, Advertising and Communications (MAC) Sector Council and e-Qvest Limited will brief media on the Media, Advertising, and Communications Charter (MACC) Fund, which is a ground-breaking initiative dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and innovation in the media, advertising, and communications industry.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the media briefing where the MAC Council members and e-Qvest executives will outline how the fund will be significant for social impact and alignment with Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) standards in the MAC Sector.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 8 May 2024
Time: 09h30-10h30
Venue: Syrene Hotel, 28, Wessels Road, Rivonia

Notes to the editor: 
The MAC Charter Sector Council is responsible for, among other things, overseeing the implementation of the MAC Charter Sector Code; monitoring compliance with the MAC Charter Sector Code; providing guidance on matters relating to BEE in the MAC sector; developing baseline indicators for all different elements of the B-BBEE.

The MACC Fund is positioned as a transformative instrument within South Africa's creative and cultural industries, particularly in the advertising, communication, marketing and public relations sector.  By leveraging a unique private-public partnership model, it aims to catalyse investment into areas critical for national development, including social cohesion, nation-building, and poverty alleviation, above-the-line media, outdoor media buying, equipment purchasing, as well as infrastructure development Hosted on the eQvest Limited funding platform, the fund represents a pioneering initiative to bridge the gap between promising private companies and potential investors, driving economic empowerment and fostering diversity within the MAC landscape.

RSVP to Bathabile Mthimunye 
Email: Bathabile@gcis.gov.za 
Cell: 081 464 2665
For media inquiries: Sandile Nene on 083 712-2316
 

You just read:

MAC Sector Council and e-Qvest Limited briefs on MACC Fund, 8 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more