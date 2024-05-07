MAC Sector Council and e-Qvest Limited briefs on MACC Fund, 8 May

Media briefing on the Marketing, Advertising and Communications Charter Fund

The Marketing, Advertising and Communications (MAC) Sector Council and e-Qvest Limited will brief media on the Media, Advertising, and Communications Charter (MACC) Fund, which is a ground-breaking initiative dedicated to fostering diversity, equity, and innovation in the media, advertising, and communications industry.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the media briefing where the MAC Council members and e-Qvest executives will outline how the fund will be significant for social impact and alignment with Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) standards in the MAC Sector.

The details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Time: 09h30-10h30

Venue: Syrene Hotel, 28, Wessels Road, Rivonia

Notes to the editor:

The MAC Charter Sector Council is responsible for, among other things, overseeing the implementation of the MAC Charter Sector Code; monitoring compliance with the MAC Charter Sector Code; providing guidance on matters relating to BEE in the MAC sector; developing baseline indicators for all different elements of the B-BBEE.

The MACC Fund is positioned as a transformative instrument within South Africa's creative and cultural industries, particularly in the advertising, communication, marketing and public relations sector. By leveraging a unique private-public partnership model, it aims to catalyse investment into areas critical for national development, including social cohesion, nation-building, and poverty alleviation, above-the-line media, outdoor media buying, equipment purchasing, as well as infrastructure development Hosted on the eQvest Limited funding platform, the fund represents a pioneering initiative to bridge the gap between promising private companies and potential investors, driving economic empowerment and fostering diversity within the MAC landscape.

RSVP to Bathabile Mthimunye

Email: Bathabile@gcis.gov.za

Cell: 081 464 2665

For media inquiries: Sandile Nene on 083 712-2316

