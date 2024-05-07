Nicus Ushers in New Era of Enterprise IT Financial Management Running Natively on ServiceNow Platform

About

Nicus is a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software tailored to the needs of high-performance enterprise businesses and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and strategic technology decisions, helping IT leaders and practitioners communicate the value of IT within their respective organizations. Through a comprehensive software suite and AI-powered insights engine, including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, IT Benchmarking and more, Nicus elevates IT to empower businesses. The Nicus platform is available as a standalone cloud application or running natively on ServiceNow.

