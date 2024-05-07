CEPTES Announces Updates to DataArchiva Backup on Salesforce AppExchange

CEPTES customers can now backup their files & metadata in Salesforce along with data and also will get a selective recovery option

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES today announced it has updated DataArchiva Backup application on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, providing customers new ways to backup & recover data in Salesforce. DataArchiva extends its backup application's capability by introducing support to backup files & metadata in Salesforce along with data. In addition to this, they also introduced a selective recovery option for backup data along with bulk recovery.

DataArchiva Backup is currently available on AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FvKnuUAF

DataArchiva Backup

DataArchiva offers an automated & easy-to-use backup & recovery application to customers using top Salesforce applications such as Sales Cloud & Service Cloud to protect their critical business data by preventing any potential data loss caused by human error, system failure, cyber-attacks, etc. With the new features, customers can back up all their Salesforce data, metadata, and files in their storage systems like SharePoint, AWS S3, and even on-prem. In case of recovery needs, they can recover data from the backup storage to Salesforce in a highly reliable, faster, and hassle-free process. With the new addition of a selective recovery option, customers can recover only the lost record, rather than recovering the entire org data.

Comments on the News

"We are in the AI era and data backup isn't just a precaution; it's a strategic imperative. A well-planned data protection strategy fortifies innovation, ensuring that every insight, every discovery, is not just preserved but empowered to shape tomorrow's breakthroughs. I am delighted to see the advancements we are bringing in DataArchiva to help customers innovate faster in a secured data environment," said Harish Kumar, Co-founder of CEPTES Software.

"DataArchiva is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they accelerate business transformation for customers by offering data solutions such as archive & backup. With the addition of file & metadata backup, and selective recovery in their backup application, they will empower organizations to navigate the complexities of tomorrow," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Salesforce, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown to include more than 8,000 apps and experts, with over 12 million customer installs. AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About CEPTES Software

CEPTES Software is a Salesforce Partner that delivers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. With over 14 years of experience, they have enabled the transformation of various business verticals for over 1000 companies across different industries. Regarded as a leader in developing future-proof products and offering managed services, CEPTES is well known for its premium AppExchange applications DataArchiva, XfilesPro, 200 OK, and RealE 360.

For more information, please visit: www.ceptes.com

