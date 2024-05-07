Departments of Labor & Education Team with Jobs for the Future to Celebrate National Youth Apprenticeship Week

May 6, 2024 Press Release WILMINGTON, Delaware – The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL), the Delaware Department of Education, Career and Technical Education (DOE) and Jobs for the Future (JFF) are teaming up with Delaware Gov. John Carney to celebrate the first-ever National Youth Apprenticeship Week in support of advancing job opportunities for young people across the state.

Youth Apprenticeship Week, May 5 – May 11, 2024, will serve to highlight the benefits and value of Registered Apprenticeship programs for young people between the ages of 16 and 24 looking at skilled trades and other industries as potential careers.

To bring greater awareness and acknowledge the powerful impact of Registered Apprenticeships for youth in Delaware, Gov. Carney has signed a proclamation to celebrate raising awareness of the vital role that apprenticeships play in providing opportunities to learn and earn on the pathway to good quality jobs and well- paying careers.

Apprenticeship programs offer young people practical career training, resources, and instruction, as well as a real opportunity to earn competitive and often life-changing wages while learning on the job. While wages can vary by trade, the average entry-level wage as an apprentice is $17.30 and upon completion of a program, the average entry-level journeyperson earns $24. Some can also earn college credit towards relevant degrees at accredited colleges and universities.

As stated in the proclamation, Governor Carney and Lieutenant Governor Hall-Long urge all business leaders, educators, families, and young people to learn more about the opportunities that youth apprenticeship programs provide and encourage the development and expansion of youth Registered Apprenticeship in the State of Delaware.

The Delaware Youth Apprenticeship program is a national leader in helping to develop pathways to career success for young people seeking employment experience.

In Delaware and the rest of the country, it is important to note that graduates of Registered Apprenticeship programs receive a nationally recognized credential that recognizes the recipient as being fully qualified for specific trades jobs. In addition, many industries and employers across the nation accept this credential as proof of competence in a particular field or industry.

To date, the state’s Registered Apprentice program has helped more than 750 young people by providing them with a path to family-sustaining wages. Leadership at both agencies have praised the efforts of the program.

“The Delaware Youth Apprenticeship program is a wonderful way to connect young people to jobs in our state,” said DOL Secretary Karryl Hubbard. “Our partnership with the Department of Education is an example of the collaboration needed to help young people start their careers and contribute to the betterment of Delaware’s economy.”

“When the state launched the work under this grant four years ago, the goal was to support the enrollment of 400 youth in the State Registered Apprenticeship system in the occupations of construction, hospitality, and information technology industries. Instead, we have helped 750. I’m proud of the educators, partners, students and families who have made this such a success. This is exactly the type of opportunity our students and our employers in Delaware need, ” said Dr. Mark A. Holodick, Secretary of Education, Delaware Department of Education.

As part of the National Youth Apprenticeship Week celebrations, DOL and DOE are partnering at an event entitled Celebrating the Future: Delaware Youth Apprenticeship on May 10, 2024. Delaware state House and Senate representatives, business, labor, and education leaders will join some of the Apprentices and their families at the celebration.

“We are focused on building a sustainable pipeline of skilled and diverse talent to meet industry needs. Engaging youth in this process is an essential part in providing pathways to well-paying Registered Apprenticeships opportunities,” said Richard Fernandes, Director of the Division of Employment and Training at DOL. “Our youth represent the future of Delaware and through the Registered Apprenticeships program, they will be instrumental in shaping Delaware’s workforce and economy.”

The Delaware Department of Labor connects people to jobs, resources, monetary benefits, workplace protections and labor market information to promote financial independence, workplace justice and a strong economy. The department is made up of four main divisions: Unemployment Insurance, Employment & Training, Industrial Affairs, and Vocational Rehabilitation.