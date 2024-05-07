Prolific Award-Winning Composer & Concert Pianist Georges Tomb Highlighted at The Famous Carnegie Hall on May 25th
“Two Musical Masterpiece Performances Honoring US Memorial Day With The Choir & Orchestra Conducted by Maestra Joanna Medawar Nachef”.MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, US, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The master of musical composition and orchestration Georges Tomb, under the management of AHP, continues gracing international stages with his transcendent compositions in the genres of classical composition and orchestration, ballet music, jazz/blues, show music, musicals, Dance music, Operas, and Spanish/Latin/Oriental with a twist of classical orchestration, allowing him to become entrusted with many film scores in the cinema world of Hollywood, the grand theaters of Europe, and in the vibrant landscapes of the Middle East. His meticulously crafted melodies have captivated audiences, transcended boundaries, touched souls, and inspired nations far and wide, solidifying his spot among the musical royalty.
Georges Tomb will perform two orchestral masterpieces on the piano with more than 210 musicians on stage, including the New England Symphony Orchestra and a 150-piece Choir, at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 7:00 PM, marking his debut as a composer and pianist.
The first piece, “United Against Violence,” dedicated to world peace, will open the concert under Dr Joanna Medawar Nached’s baton as MidAmerica's guest conductor and Georges's newly commissioned work. This track is the official theme of the UAV campaign, which was supported by the United Nations/Unicef and LLE in 2017. It was featured globally and performed in many countries by many orchestras.
“A Memorial Bow,” honoring US Memorial Day, will be world premiered as the finale for this performance. Every aspiring musician dreams of this fantastic opportunity to perform on this prestigious stage. Georges wanted to write a composition to honor this significant U.S. holiday since the concert is being presented on Memorial Day weekend. Since both composers have lived the pain of a journey governed by war & loss, they both wanted to honor those who sacrificed their lives so others could live in freedom & safety in the US.
Enter the enchanting world of Georges Tomb, where music and magic converge to bring timeless tales to life. As the commissioned composer of the illustrious Italian ballet "Pinocchio," Georges stands at the helm of a grand musical odyssey. With Balletto Del Sud and visionary choreographer Freddy Franzutti by his side, Georges prepares to unveil "Pinocchio" to the world stage as he prepares to have a world premiere at the Opera di Lecce in Italy in the Fall of 2024, then will have a station in Monaco before hitting a world tour. This captivating production, marking the 140th Anniversary of Carlo Collodi's beloved novel, promises to mesmerize audiences across continents such as the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
The musical prodigy is thrilled to announce his first piece, “Hummingbird in China,” for the film “I WANT TO BE A NEENJA! THE MOVIE.” The Budapest Symphony Orchestra, The Budapest Choir, and Tomb on the piano are all featured in this beautiful ensemble. He included multiple themes for this musical action dream, including the first piece he performed on the piano at three, which became his first piano trial. Tomb Adds, “This was my first musical dramedy; it was a big challenge. Writing music for comedy was not easy, but it was fun! Especially since I was inspired by the music of Scott Bradley for Tom & Jerry and Henry Mancini for Pink Panther.”
In addition, Tomb is currently composing the sounds for the movie Bugatti, which showcases Romano Artiolli's life and how he revived the car company Bugatti. Grandave Capital, which includes producers Ruben Islas, Christopher Acebo, and Thomas Perathoner, is producing the movie.
Georges Tomb is one of many people who understands that the secret to living is giving. Once we reach the apex of our careers, it is essential to fulfill deep human needs because serving something greater than ourselves is a way to create more significant purpose and meaning in life. Georges Tomb has made various musical contributions to NGO ceremonies worldwide, such as the Betterworld Fund at the Venice & Cannes Film Festival, Les Enfants du Liban in Monaco under the patronage of Prince Albert, Academy Justice for Women International, and Children Uniting Nations.
With each note, Georges Tomb plays, ignites hope, inspires greatness, and leaves an indelible mark on world stages across continents.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/georgestombcomposer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/georgestomb/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbr-cxjf-UwmgWy0kfMQ1uA
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7uxmQIg0VghKsKOv2YKAY6?si=41e0cb2f6f1d4ffd
Reyna Trevino
Trevino Enterprises
+1 818-302-0030
reyna@trevinoenterprises.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Georges Tomb's HOPE - World Premiered by the LPO and Conducted by Dr. Joanna Medawar-Nachef