Lens End Media Merges with BrandStar
Acquiring Lens End Media furthers BrandStar’s national footprint, establishing a production presence for clients in Washington, DC and surrounding communities
Lens End Media has established a reputation for delivering excellence and true innovation across the production spectrum. They are a wonderful addition to our full slate of production offerings.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lens End Media, a full-service video production agency, has merged with South Florida-based BrandStar, a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production as well as strategic marketing company.
— Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar
Founded in 2020 by Ibrahim Zafar, Lens End Media excels in holistic high-impact video production services, creating and producing high quality content. Through use of the latest technology, inclusive of AI, Lens End Media optimizes processes to drive results.
The company is based in Washington, DC, with clients across the U.S. and globe, covering music, sports, nonprofit, live events and auto industries. Some notable clients include Walgreens, Deloite, Stellantis, LEGO Group, Georgetown University Hospital, Red Nose Day, NBA and former NFL athletes.
BrandStar, which has helped pioneer virtual and mixed-reality production, has three studios across the tri-county area of South Florida. With Lens End Media, BrandStar now has a production presence in the coveted Washington, DC/Maryland/Virginia market and surrounding communities.
Lens End Media will continue to operate out of its current location, with Ibrahim Zafar as CEO of the organization, along with its current staff of video professionals.
“We are very excited to be working with Ibrahim and his team,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “In a very short period of time, he has established a reputation for delivering excellence and true innovation across many facets of the production spectrum. He is a wonderful addition to our full slate of production offerings.”
BrandStar is also acclaimed for its award-winning TV programming which airs on Lifetime Television, Bloomberg, FOX Business, and numerous syndicated outlets, and includes shows such as Military Makeover with Montel, Designing Spaces, The Balancing Act, Inside the Blueprint and Access Health.
“I am so proud to partner with BrandStar and its diverse ecosystem,” adds Ibrahim Zafar. “Collaborating with the existing BrandStar Studios production team, along with tapping into the organization’s ecosystem of top marketing agencies makes this a win/win for us.”
The acquisition of Lens End Media complements recent additions to BrandStar’s ecosystem of companies, which includes Indiana-based Britton Marketing & Design Group, and Ft. Lauderdale-based Wizard Digital.
###
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.
About Lens Media
Lens End Media excels in holistic high-impact video production services, creating and producing high quality content, optimizing across digital channels as well as integrating the ads across impact campaigns that drive results. Serving clients across the music, sports, nonprofit, live events and auto industry sectors, Lens End has earned a reputation for their ability to create high-impact content in a cost-effective manner. For additional information, visit https://lensendmedia.com/.
Israel Kreps
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 786-374-3434
ikreps@krepspr.com