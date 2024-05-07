AYA Niseko to Open for 2024-25 Ski Season Bookings on May 9th
Japan Ski Experience is thrilled to announce that AYA Niseko, Hirafu's most sought after ski-in-ski-out accommodation, will open for bookings this week.KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the backdrop of Mount Yotei at the foot of the Ace Family Lift, AYA Niseko is renowned for having elevated the standards of Niseko accommodation. With central Hirafu ski-in-ski-out access, it promises to deliver the ultimate on and off mountain experience. In addition to the opulence of their accommodation, guests are immersed in the vibrant energy of Hirafu Village and its myriad of dining, shopping, and entertainment options.
"Our team is thrilled to accept bookings at AYA Niseko for the upcoming ski season," said Lindsay Colbert, Managing Director at Japan Ski Experience. "We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional level of service for our guests, and those seeking the ultimate premium Niseko experience need look no further than AYA."
AYA is famed for its meticulously crafted accommodations that blend contemporary design with authentic Japanese craftsmanship. Each residence boasts the finest materials and finishes, ensuring a truly indulgent stay for discerning guests.
This season presents an opportunity for travelers to experience AYA's renowned hospitality at better value. With the Japanese yen currently at a 34-year low against the dollar, guests can enjoy savings without compromising on quality or luxury.
In addition to offering a wide portfolio of accommodations, Japan Ski Experience is dedicated to enhancing the overall guest experience. Recognizing the challenges posed by lift lines, Japan Ski Experience is pleased to announce the creation of a new gondola in place of the old Center 4 Lift. This significant improvement will alleviate congestion issues on the mountain, allowing visitors to spend less time waiting in line, with guests staying at accommodations in the vicinity of Hirafu's family run standing to benefit the most.
Japan Ski Experience presents the opportunity for travelers to book Niseko accommodation with independent local advice. As Niseko specialists for the past 16 years, their advice is personalized, and seeks to ensure that guests find the ideal place to stay for their group. In addition, Japan Ski Experience offers a one-stop-shop for all ski services, including transfers, lift passes, ski rentals, and lessons, with a best price guarantee. Trusted by past guests, online reviews are a testament to their dedication to customer service.
AYA bookings for the 2024-25 ski season open on Thursday, May 9th. Anyone wishing to experience AYA for the coming season should enquire early, as units are expected to book up fast.
Lindsay Colbert
Japan Ski Experience
lindsay@japanskiexperience.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram