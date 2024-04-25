Japan Ski Experience Unveils Top Booked Niseko Accommodation of 2023-2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to share knowledge of current booking trends whilst drawing attention to the appeal of the Niseko ski scene, Japan Ski Experience, winner of Ski Asia award for ‘Best Japan Ski Travel Agent’, announces that its most booked Niseko accommodation of the 2023-24 season was:
1. The Maples
The Maples is a premium ski in ski out condominium hotel. While not offering quite the levels of indulgence as some neighbouring properties such as Sansui and Kyo, it hits a spectacularly popular combination of luxury, convenience and value for money in much sought after Upper Hirafu Village.
2. Aya and Niseko Landmark View
Aya is Hirafu’s most renowned premium property to have been developed in recent years. Located at the bottom of the Ace Family Lift, it capitalised on the popularity of ski in ski out condominium hotel, The Vale, by elevating standards of service, quality of accommodations and its range of amenities to cater to the ever more discerning traveller.
Niseko Landmark View could not be more aptly named. As a true Hirafu landmark, with a Mount Yotei view that sets the standard, it offers guests a relatively affordable but highly sought after haven in a quiet area of Upper Hirafu, just a stone’s throw away from the new gondola.
3. Setsu Niseko
Comprising 190 apartments over 6 storeys, Setsu is a new premium condominium hotel that dominates central Hirafu, and has literally expanded the village to the East. Chatrium, which used to sit on the edge of the village, now sits in the middle. Setsu offers true luxury, and the widest possible range of onsite amenities including an impressive line up of fitness classes, a large gym, spa, and a number of high quality restaurants. Instead of ski in ski out Setsu offers a premium village location and shuttles to the lifts. Setsu’s popularity in its first season shows they have got it right, from the attentive concierge team to authentically Japanese aesthetics, eco-friendly amenities (that you won’t want to throw away!), and meticulous attention to detail.
Who Chose these Properties
Accommodation booked by JSE reflect guest’s own preferences of where to stay, taken together with the recommendations of independent local experts.
Japan Ski Experience doesn’t offer online booking on its website. The JSE team asks clients for their requirements, then checks prices and availability over a multitude of platforms before providing recommendations. As an independent, customer led team, they can do this without showing preference to certain properties.
Lindsay Colbert, Founder of Japan Ski Experiences comments that ‘while online booking is so often the easiest option, when it comes to Japan ski accommodation, it doesn’t allow for an informed choice. No booking engine hosts the range of properties on offer, so you would have to check many different sites to understand your options. We remove that headache, and give clients the knowledge they need to make the best choice themselves.’
What do the Results Show?
The results represent a shift away from the most competitively priced self-contained apartments which for many years have dominated Niseko ski accommodation, towards the luxury end of the scale. This trend was already apparent before the pandemic, but it seems to have been fuelled by 3 years of travel deprivation, together with the Yen hitting its lowest levels since before Japanese ski resorts became world renowned.
This is part of a wider trend. Kathryn Wortley writing for Japan Times comments that last year ‘[p]er capita spend was 34% higher than in 2019, a nod to the prevalence of “revenge travel” and “bucket-list travel” in 2023 that saw tourists splash more cash while on trips’.
With early bird bookings now open for the 2024-25 ski season, the popularity of luxury properties and ski in ski out condominium hotels shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, both in terms of the emergence of new developments such as Muwa Niseko, and the unprecedented demand for high end properties shown by Japan Ski Experience’s clientele.
Niseko Property Portfolio: https://japanskiexperience.com/stay/niseko-accommodation/
JSE Team: https://japanskiexperience.com/about-us/
Lindsay Colbert
