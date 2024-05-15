MVP Robotics’ latest robotic shooting targets leverage Doodle Labs radios for BVLOS operation, mesh capabilities
HEKTR 3.4 Trackless Mobile Infantry Target (TMIT) combines enhanced downrange connectivity with higher levels of autonomy and Artificial Intelligence.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVP Robotics, an innovative developer of advanced robotics for training soldiers and athletes in the field, today announced the integration of Doodle Labs Mesh Rider Radios into its latest robotic target for live firetraining.
MVP Robotics' Humanoid Engageable Kinetic Training Robot (HEKTR) 3.4 Trackless Mobile Infantry Target (TMIT) is a semi-autonomous, fully-armored, all-terrain live-fire target that replicates human motion. HEKTR can reach top speeds exceeding 20 mph and is capable of motion like that of a real human adversary for both outdoor all-terrain and indoor close-quarter engagement. HEKTR detects gunshots and transmits real-time training assessment data to a mobile app. This allows trainees to receive instant feedback and refine their tactical skills in a safe environment.
Doodle Labs’ Mesh Rider Radios provide a high throughput, long-range mesh networking solution for advanced robotic systems. Mesh Rider’s built-in intelligence ensures resilient, low-latency connectivity even in challenging RF environments.
By integrating Doodle Labs’ Mesh Rider Radio as the latest HEKTR’s on-board datalink, MVP Robotics secures enhanced downrange connectivity, beyond line-of-sight operational capabilities and the ability to mesh with asynchronous uncrewed vehicles to extend C2 channels indefinitely.
“Integrating Doodle Labs’ Mesh Rider Radios opens the door to a new era in operational capability for MVP's armored autonomous HEKTR platform,” said MVP Robotics Co-founder and CEO Quinn Connell. “Low-latency, high reliability connectivity is crucial to effective downrange operation. This collaboration with Doodle Labs ensures reliable performance for our HEKTR systems as they prepare warfighters to win the battles of tomorrow.”
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with MVP Robotics and support the safe and effective training of military professionals,” said Amol Parikh, Doodle Labs’ Co-CEO. “Advanced technology like the HEKTR is rapidly changing the way our armed forces train and perform, and our Mesh Rider Radios have been specifically designed to deliver resilient connectivity for robotics and tactical teams in the world’s harshest environments. It's a great partnership and we view it as a potential game-changer.”
More on the HEKTR 3.4 / Mesh Rider Radio integration
HEKTR 3.4 combines enhanced downrange connectivity using Doodle Labs' Mesh Rider Radios with higher levels of autonomy and Artificial Intelligence than prior HEKTR versions.
HEKTR 3.4 features a stereo camera that enables obstacle detection and collision avoidance for day and night operations. On-board AI processes the imagery and supports recognition of obstacles and navigable vegetated terrain. Doodle Labs’ high-throughput datalink, combined with on-board high-definition cameras, enables supervised autonomy, maximizing the window of operation while always prioritizing safety of humans and assets in the downrange environment.
HEKTR's on-board stereo camera also enables fly-by-wire tele-operation, and After-Action Review (AAR) integration of the on-board camera stream with immediate availability. Network expansion enables intelligent autonomous control of multiple squads of HEKTR TMITs in user-defined tactical formations from a single interface.
The combined HEKTR 3.4 package is a revolutionary step forward in the level of downrange autonomy, trusted artificial intelligence deployed on an autonomous robotic system, and richness of data availability for immediate after-action feedback available to warfighters for CONUS and expeditionary training as they prepare to fight and win the battles of tomorrow.
About Doodle Labs:
Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications. The company’s Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program’s datalink of choice. Doodle Labs was named to Fast Company’s list of “The World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024,” checking in at no. 2 in the Robotics category.
Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com
About MVP Robotics:
MVP Robotics is an innovative company dedicated to increasing human safety and performance through applied robotics in grueling environments. By leveraging cutting-edge robotics technology, MVP Robotics develops training solutions that enhance safety, realism, and effectiveness across various fields, including military, law enforcement, and sports.
To learn more about MVP Robotics' tactical and sports training technology, please visit https://www.mvprobotics.com/.
