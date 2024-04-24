Doodle Labs collaborates with Qualcomm to Enhance Connectivity Solutions for Advanced Robotics
Qualcomm's RB5 platform and Doodle Labs radios together provide unmatched compute and processing power, resilient datalink for peak mobile robotic performanceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doodle Labs LLC, a leading provider of wireless networking technology, today announced an integration of the Qualcomm® RB5 Platform into Doodle Labs’ line of radios for advanced robotics.
The RB5 platform, based on the Qualcomm® QRB5165 processor, delivers high-accuracy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning inferencing technology to facilitate accelerated development of innovative, power-efficient, high-computing robots and drones for enterprise, industrial and professional service applications.
Doodle Labs’ radios provide high-bandwidth, long-range connectivity for advanced robotics, including drones, UGVs and other mobile technologies in both industrial and defense settings.
When integrated in the same robotic platform, the combined capabilities of the RB5 platform and Doodle Labs radios provide unmatched compute and processing power and a resilient, reliable datalink for peak mobile robotic performance in the field.
“We view this integration as a game-changer for the performance potential of advanced robotics,” said Doodle Labs Co-CEO Amol Parikh. “The robotics use-cases of both the present and future demand increased compute and AI capabilities, and connectivity is always paramount for robotic applications, so working together with Qualcomm Technologies to develop this integration feels like a natural fit.”
"Supporting Doodle Labs' radios with the RB5 Platform brings proven, high-resiliency, high-bandwidth communications solutions to their offering," stated Dev Singh, Vice President of Business Development and Head of building, enterprise & industrial automation at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This integration will make the development of autonomous drones and robots easier, providing innovators in the field with enhanced connectivity options."
Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.
About Doodle Labs
Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications. The company’s Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program’s datalink of choice. Doodle Labs was named to Fast Company’s list of “The World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024,” checking in at no. 2 in the Robotics category.
Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com
