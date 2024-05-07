AVer Europe Unveils Powerful OCR for Visualisers to Help Manage Lesson Materials

AVerTouch OCR

Aver Europe introduces an advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature, poised to revolutionise classroom dynamics.

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., renowned for its innovative education technology and Pro AV solutions, proudly unveils a groundbreaking addition to its AVerTouch software tailored exclusively for AVer Visualisers (document cameras). The latest enhancement introduces an advanced Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature, poised to revolutionise classroom dynamics by seamlessly converting graphical text, handwritten notes, diagrams, and other paper-based teaching materials into editable digital files.

Rene Buhay, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the company's commitment to empowering educators with leading-edge tools, stating, "At AVer, we believe in the transformative power of education. Our dedication to providing educators with cutting-edge solutions is a testament to our core values of innovation and excellence."

The synergistic trio of AVer visualisers, AVerTouch, and OCR technology elevates efficiency in lesson preparation by streamlining time-consuming tasks such as scanning, converting, and sharing documents:

- Effortless Digitization: Teachers can effortlessly capture images, convert text on paper documents into editable and searchable digital files, and export in various formats (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PDF, and images) with just a few clicks within AVerTouch.

- AVer AI Technology: Leveraging advanced AI, OCR delivers exceptional results, offering features such as automatic cropping, page orientation, keystone correction (fixing distorted images), edge fill (completing missing edges), and A3/A4 page size scanning.

- Scanning Mat: The specially designed scanning mat ensures crisp, clear scans every time. Featuring A3/A4 alignment guides for perfect document placement, a cushioned surface for document protection, and a roll-up design for convenient storage and portability.

- Streamlined Workflow: OCR files can be stored and efficiently organized locally on a laptop/PC, ensuring easy access and retrieval for future lessons. Integration with Google Classroom enables automatic backup and synchronization with Google Drive, facilitating instant sharing of digital files with students and colleagues.

Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management, remarked, "The introduction of OCR technology marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide educators with innovative solutions that enhance teaching and learning experiences. By simplifying the digitisation process, AVer empowers educators to focus more on delivering impactful lessons."

For educators seeking to embrace the future of teaching and learning, AVer's OCR-enabled AVerTouch software promises to be an invaluable asset in fostering engagement and facilitating seamless collaboration in the classroom.

Abou AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.