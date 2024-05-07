Entrecôte Café de Paris Opens its third location in Abu Dhabi at the Prestigious Galleria Mall at Al Maryah island
ABU DHABI, UAE, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrecôte Café de Paris, the acclaimed dining establishment known for its exclusive Parisian steak recipe, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its latest branch in the luxurious Galleria Mall, Abu Dhabi. The celebrated event took place in December, marking a significant expansion of the brand in the UAE.
Since its inception in Geneva in 1930, Entrecôte Café de Paris has delighted patrons with its unique culinary offering, centered around the legendary ‘Café de Paris’ sauce, perfected over decades. The restaurant's signature dish, "steak frites," has garnered an international following, establishing Entrecôte Café de Paris as a beacon of culinary excellence.
The new branch in the Galleria Mall promises to deliver the same high standards and timeless atmosphere that is synonymous with Entrecôte Café de Paris. Located in one of the most prestigious shopping and leisure destinations in Abu Dhabi, the restaurant offers both locals and tourists a slice of Parisian flair and hospitality.
"We are excited to bring Entrecôte Café de Paris to Abu Dhabi's Galleria Mall, which represents the perfect setting for our brand," said Francois Vouillamoz, CEO and owner of Entrecôte Café de Paris. "This expansion is part of our commitment to providing an unforgettable dining experience that transcends borders. We are eager to share our heritage and passion for French cuisine with the vibrant community of Abu Dhabi."
The grand opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by distinguished guests, including local dignitaries and international food enthusiasts. Patrons of the new location can expect the impeccable service, exquisite French cuisine, and enchanting ambiance that Entrecôte Café de Paris is renowned for.
Entrecôte Café de Paris at the Galleria Mall is now open to the public, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week. For reservations and more information, please visit www.entrecote.me or call 050 8886290.
About Entrecôte Café de Paris
Entrecôte Café de Paris has been a pioneer in French dining since its establishment in Geneva in 1930 at Rue Mont Blanc, serving patrons a unique and consistent culinary experience. Known for its well kept secret “Café de Paris” butter (developed by Chef Boubier in 1930 and named after his restaurant), and served with high quality Entrecôte steaks, Entrecôte Café de Paris continues to expand its international presence, sharing its rich culinary traditions worldwide.
