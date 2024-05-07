OPSO Introduces New Executive Lunch Menu at Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue
EINPresswire.com/ -- OPSO, the renowned restaurant located in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, is launching an Executive Lunch menu designed for busy professionals and diners seeking a sophisticated midday experience. Available Monday through Friday from 12 PM to 4 PM, the new menu provides a choice between a two-course option for AED 130 and a three-course option for AED 150.
The menu aims to deliver high-quality Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in an elegant setting. The two-course and three-course selections feature starters, main courses, and desserts, all crafted with premium ingredients.
As a popular destination for business lunches and casual gatherings, OPSO combines contemporary design with attentive service to create a welcoming dining experience that aligns with the luxury ambiance of Dubai Mall's Fashion Avenue.
"We wanted to offer a lunch that provides both quality and convenience to our guests," said the Manager of OPSO. "The Executive Lunch menu is curated to provide a refreshing, flavorful meal that fits seamlessly into a busy day."
Reservations are recommended but not necessary. Walk-ins are always welcome.
Opso
Opso
Opso Dubai
+971 50 775 9029
reservations@opso.ae
Other