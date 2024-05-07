Palmetto Named a Winner of the SEAL 2024 Business Sustainability Awards “Sustainable Service Award”
The award recognizes innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability.
Integration and Impact are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards. This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design, innovation combined to drive sustainable impact.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Palmetto, a leading climate tech company accelerating the adoption of residential clean energy across the United States, has been named a winner of the Sustainable Service Award in the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards.
— Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards
The SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards honor companies committed to driving true progress towards a lasting, healthy planet. Palmetto is the recipient of this year’s Sustainable Service Award, which recognizes companies delivering innovative services that set a new standard for sustainability. Winners were judged on impact metrics, innovation and uniqueness of services, and their ability to inspire sustainable change.
Since 2010, Palmetto has been building the technology underpinnings of the American clean energy ecosystem. The Company focuses on innovating solutions for the solar industry and making it cheaper, easier, and faster for homeowners to adopt clean energy inside their homes. At the heart of this is Palmetto’s Clean Energy Operating Platform™, which weaves together the Company’s proprietary data intelligence and powerful software tools to streamline the sale of residential clean energy products - ultimately resulting in lower pricing and a superior experience for the consumer.
"Integration and Impact are the watchwords of the 2024 SEAL Sustainability Awards. This year, we've seen an impressive synthesis of technology, design, and innovation combined to drive sustainable impact," commented Matt Harney, Chairperson and Founder of SEAL Awards. "Alongside the critical need for organizations to dedicate real investment and human capital into ESG, the holistic approach of these award winners is imperative to keep driving progress."
“We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Service Award and this recognition of our innovations and leadership in the clean energy industry,” said Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto. “We believe that climate change cannot be stopped unless we achieve a massive transformation of our energy grid to renewable sources like solar, and that technology is the driver of scale in accelerating this transition.”
Today, Palmetto covers over 126 utilities with a service area of over 72 million households. Palmetto’s technology has mapped and calculated the solar energy potential of over 85% of American rooftops and, every month, quotes personalized energy savings for nearly 15,000 homeowners. To date, Palmetto’s platform has facilitated over $1 billion in clean energy transactions, making hundreds of millions of IRA tax credit dollars available to qualifying homeowners.
The full list of 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Award winners, and more details about the awards program, can be found at https://sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2024.
---
ABOUT PALMETTO:
Palmetto, an award winning clean tech company, is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto’s technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale.
Palmetto is a B2B and D2C company offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver differentiated price points and services to the end consumers. Examples of products are: Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach (financial products), Energy Intelligence (machine learning energy recommendation algorithms), Asset Management Platforms (for Customer Service) and many others to come.
Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit palmetto.com.
ABOUT THE SEAL AWARDS:
SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards is an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through our business sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards while funding research and pursuing our own environmental impact campaigns. The SEAL Awards' core pillars are:
- Business Sustainability Awards – honors the most sustainable companies in the world
- Environmental Journalism Awards – representative past winners include journalists from Guardian, New York Times, and Grist
- Impact Campaigns – representative campaigns include "#UpTheCup" and "Eco Rewards"
- Environmental Research Grants – we funded a researcher in Ethiopia for 2022.
For more information, please visit sealawards.com.
Press Office
Palmetto
press@palmetto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube