Empowering education in Tajikistan: Unionists organise for robust public funding

Top education unionists in Tajikistan vocalized a strong appeal for enhanced public investment in education, aligning with the global "Go Public! Fund Education" campaign by Education International (EI).

The Trade Union of Education and Science Workers of the Republic of Tajikistan (TUESWRT) organized a seminar from April 29th to May 1st, 2024, in Dushanbe to harness and promote this international initiative. Their objectives are clear: to elevate the understanding and engagement of union leaders in the campaign, advocate for teachers and education support personnel’s interests, and to push for better working conditions and competitive wages.

The urgency of funding education

Rebeca Logan, EI’s Director for Campaigns and Communication, underscored the urgency of the campaign during her address at the seminar session. “We are calling on governments to fully fund public education systems and to invest in the educators who are fundamental to ensuring the right to education," Logan said. “Now is the time.” The campaign argues that funding public education not only enhances pay and working conditions but also empowers educators to continue in their chosen profession with passion and satisfaction. It seeks to inspire a new generation to join these crucial fields, suggesting that adequate funding exists for sustainable investment in education and educators to ensure quality education for all.

Confronting local challenges

During the seminar, Logan highlighted a grim reality often faced by educational systems worldwide, referencing excuses like budget constraints that prevent adequate funding of education. She also presented the recommendations from the United Nations High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession which emphasize competitive teacher salaries, manageable workloads, and a secure, permanent teaching workforce as essential steps toward elevating the status of the teaching profession.

In Tajikistan, adapting these global initiatives to the local context presents unique challenges. The country grapples with a high birth rate and corresponding demographic pressures, which complicate budget allocations. Despite these hurdles, the government has recently increased teachers’ salaries by 40% this year following a 20% increase the previous year, as an acknowledgment of the growing demands placed on educators, TUESWRT representatives said.

Leveraging networks and taking action

Participants at the seminar discussed the importance of integrating the campaign with national priorities and aligning it with the realities of Tajikistan’s educational landscape. Logan advised them to explore how to leverage existing networks and structures to energize and mobilize union members around the campaign.

As the seminar session concluded, Logan called for proactive steps towards adapting the U.N. recommendations to the Tajik context and urged participants to utilize the toolkit developed by EI, "Activating the Recommendations of the UN High-Level Panel on the Teaching Profession,” to navigate and implement these guidelines effectively. Her closing remarks encapsulated the collective sentiment: "You are at the heart of education; you are at the heart of what makes a difference for students every day. We are part of a movement; we believe that education is a human right and a public good. This is why we resist privatization for those who want to make money out of our children. Together, we build our future.”

As Tajikistan continues to navigate these educational reforms, the commitment demonstrated by TUESWRT and its relentless advocacy that helped regulate privatization in the education sector through a passed law, marks a hopeful path forward. Participants agreed that by resisting informal employment and fostering a well-funded, well-resourced educational system, Tajikistan is taking critical steps toward ensuring that its educational landscape is both sustainable and equitable.