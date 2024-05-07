Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka sworn in as Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has a new Minister. He is Peter Shanel Agovaka.

Hon. Agovaka was sworn-in by the Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi at Government House today (7 May 2024).

The swearing-in ceremony formalized his appointment to the Ministerial Portfolio, a portfolio he has held in the past.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Collin Beck was at Government House to congratulate Hon. Agovaka on his appointment as Minister.

Hon. Agovaka was first elected into Parliament in 2006. He was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade from 2010-2012. He has been the Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Service and the Minister of Communication & Aviation up till the last Parliament house.

–MFAET PRESS RELEASE

Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka taking his oath before the Governor General, Sir David Vunagi this morning at Government House.