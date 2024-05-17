RSDP KEEPS TOUCHING LIVES

as 7 boats and 60hp OBM engines were handed over to rural communities in Gao-Bugotu Constituency

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) yesterday delivered yet again another worth $1.5 million project of seven (7) brand new boats and seven (7) Outboard Motor (OMB) engines to five communities in Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) of Isabel Province.

This was made possible under the Rural Sustainable Development Program (RSDP) funded by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and implemented by MRD.

Project goods consist of seven (7) boats, five (5) 60 horsepower OMB engines and two (2) 40 horsepower engines.

Ten (10) more boats including ten (10) OBM engines, solar set systems and deep freezers under the same program/project will be delivered to their respective communities at a later date.

The assistance is targeted to enhance people’s livelihood and ensure people and communities have reliable transportation to access health services, school and engage in in-come generating activities like fishing to provide for their family needs.

The beneficiary communities are Suva, Tanagei, Huali Sidu, and Poro. The other two boats are individual project support.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Counsellor Gong Rui from the Chinese Embassy in Honiara congratulated the recipients of the boats and engines.

She also acknowledged Minister of MRD Hon. Rollen Seleso, Permanent Secretary Dr Samson Viulu and staff of MRD for their hard work and efforts in delivering all the RSDP projects. “You did a brilliant job,” Counsellor Gong attested.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 4-years ago, China has been assisting rural development in all the provinces by financing CDF and RSDP. The projects cover all rural communities and have been warmly welcomed by rural people. We have delivered hundreds of projects such as schools, bridges, classrooms, clinics, markets, village halls, water supply and sanitary projects, boats, vehicles, agriculture and fishery tools, and many more.”

Ms Gong said China will continue to support more promising and prosperous life for Solomon people and the sustainable development of rural areas.

(L-R) MRD Deputy Secretary Technical (Supervising) George Balairamo, Member of Parliament for Gao-Bugotu Constituency and Minister for the Ministry of Environment Honourable Trevor Mahaga, Counsellor Gong Rui from the Chinese Embassy and Principal Rural Development Officer Timoly Carter cuts the ribbon to officially handover the project.

She added that the handover is another testament of SI-PRC friendship.

“As a developing country, China fully understands the development needs and concerns of Solomon Islands. We would like to share our experiences with you and continue to provide assistance to Solomon Islands in achieving independent and sustainable development,” she emphasized.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Gao-Bugotu Constituency and Minister for the Ministry of Environment Honourable Trevor Mahaga expressed profound gratitude to the government and the people of China for the generous assistance.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relationship, in the last four years, we have seen a lot of development and assistance coming from PRC and I wish to thank you for that on behalf of my people of Gao-Bugotu for the past and the present for that wonderful assistances that you rendered to our people.”

He said the boats and OBMs are very important to the livelihood of his constituents.

“…in Solomon Islands, we are made up of Islands and in order for us to connect ourself we have to connect by boat or by ship. And also, transportation means commerce and economics in Solomon Islands.”

At the same time Deputy Secretary Technical (supervising) of MRD, George Balairamo congratulated the project beneficiaries and urged them to utilize the assets for their intended purpose to support their livelihood.

He also used the opportunity and call on the recipients to take ownership of the projects and take good care of the assets for the benefit of their communities, families, and future generations.

He said China is a true friend of Solomon Islands, adding it is the only donor that provide direct funding support to the ministry through CDF from 2019 until 2022 and now RSDP.

Boats and OMB engines funded by RSDP.

He said MRD with the support of China through the RSDP program will continue to deliver to the rural communities and support whatever development aspirations are undertaken by constituencies to improve social and economic livelihood of our rural people.

Alice Tara and Hellen Reggie who spoke on behalf of the recipients also recognized PRC for the funding support to RSDP and MRD for facilitating the projects.

They said such assistance is timely as it will certainly address their transportation needs to access health services, market, school, involve in income-generating activities like fishing, and also support other community programs.

They also acknowledged their MP Hon. Trevor for facilitating the support for the benefit of the rural communities in his constituency.

Five boats and the OBM engines were supplied by Y-Sato while Rock O Net Services supplied two fibreglass boats.

RSDP is a joint partnership program between the Ministry of Rural Development and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) aimed at improving the social and economic development and livelihood of citizens in the rural areas of the Solomon Islands.

Core priority areas of the program are socio-economic infrastructure development and income-generating projects in all of the Solomon Islands, with the outcome of achieving integrated sustainable development focusing on 75% of those who live in remote rural areas and strengthening the effective participation of indigenous people and local communities in socio-economic initiatives.

More RSDP community project handovers are scheduled for the coming weeks.

