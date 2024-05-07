Water and Sanitation commits to fast-track bulk water projects to ensure water security in ILembe, KwaZulu-Natal

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its commitment to fast-track the effective implementation of bulk water projects in water stressed community in KwaZulu-Natal and across the country, as a means to ensure the provision of consistent and reliable water supply.

This comes as the Department, though its entity in KwaZulu-Natal, uMngeni-uThukela Water, is working collaboratively with different spheres of government to roll out the Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme which is set to be completed by January 2025 and to benefit residents within the ILembe District Municipality.

The Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme is being implemented in different phases which include, for Phase 1, raw water abstraction from iMvutshane River, raw water pump station and pipeline to the treatment works, a new 6 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d) Water Treatment Works and new pipelines to distribute water from the treatment works to iLembe District Municipality’s greater Maphumulo area. This component of the scheme was completed in September 2013.

“We are currently undertaking Phase 3 of the project which entails the upgrade of the existing 6 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d) water treatment plant capacity to 12 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d) and this is due for completion by January 2025. Meanwhile, Phase 2, of the scheme include the construction of the iMvutshane Dam,” said Departmental spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

Mavasa added that Phase 4 of the Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme will include the construction of a weir on the Hlimbitwa River, raw water pumps, and pipelines to convey raw water into the existing iMvutshane Dam.

The Bulk Supply Scheme, once all phases are complete, will service the areas of Maphumulo, Masibambisane, KwaSizabantu, Ngcebo, Maqumbi, and Ashville. These areas will also include Emtanjeni, Nyamazane, Balcom, and Sindi in the future.

The Maphumulo Bulk Water Supply Scheme Water Treatment Works Upgrade is a strategic rural-based project to be constructed at a cost of approximately R142 million to ensure access to potable water. It will supply 12 megalitres per day (Mℓ/d) of potable water from the Maphumulo Water Treatment Works for reticulation by ILembe District Municipality.

“We anticipate that the scheme will provide potable water to approximately 150 000 consumers across Maphumulo, Masibambisane, KwaSizabantu, Ngcebo, Maqumbi, and Ashville,” Mavasa said.

The Department has further called on residents to report and refrain from vandalizing water infrastructure as this has a major impact on water security to communities.

“Vandalism is a serious concern to us because not only does it impact on the provision of reliable water supply, but it also has a negative impact on the effective implementation of bulk water projects. We therefore call on residents to please play their part. Vandalism is a criminal offence, and we will not hesitate to allow the relevant authorities to act harshly against the perpetrators,” Mavasa concluded.

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation on 060 561 8935 / mavasaw@dws.gov.za

