Marketopia Launches MSP Growth Accelerator, Mach 32.6 Club

Marketopia Launches MACH Club 32.6

Serviced Designed to Drive Increased Profit, Growth Rate, and Exit Valuation.

PINELLAS PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketopia, a leading marketing and sales consultancy for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and technology vendors, announces the launch of the Mach 32.6 Club, in partnership with Carr Riggs & Ingram, a leading CPA firm and inventor of CRI Simple Numbers.

Named after the speed required to escape Earth's atmosphere, "escape velocity," the elite MSP growth program is designed to help members increase profit, accelerate growth, and drive increased valuation through collaboration with leading growth peers and industry experts specializing in revenue growth and finance. Members receive quarterly financial analysis, benchmarking against peers and personalized consultations with CRI Simple Numbers to drive profitability.

“MSPs who join the Mach 32.6 Club will learn how to increase profit, accelerate growth, increase the value of their firm and prepare to sell their business for the price they want, when they want,” said Terry Hedden, CEO of Marketopia. “Together, the group will propel each other to achieve extraordinary results.”

Ideal candidates for the MSP growth program include those with a strong desire to accelerate profit and exit their business on their terms. A commitment to open communication, transparency and achieving shared success ensures that all participants benefit from collective expertise with a results-oriented approach to achieving sustainable MSP market growth.

To learn more about the Mach 32.6 Club, schedule a meeting with a member of the Marketopia MSP consulting team.

About Marketopia

Marketopia is the global marketing powerhouse for MSPs, vendors and other tech companies committed to growth. Founded by professionals from the channel, Marketopia specializes in innovative lead generation solutions that get results. In addition to MSP growth consulting, we offer marketing, appointment setting, sales enablement, to- and through-partner programs and more — all under one roof.

About CRI Simple Numbers

CRI Simple Numbers is a financial consulting firm that helps entrepreneurs increase profitability and grow their business. With a proven track record of success, CRI Simple Numbers helps business owners uncover hidden profit potential, streamline operations and make smarter financial decisions. The company's recently launched product, Simple Numbers 2.0, provides entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to take their business to the next level.