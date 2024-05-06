Parking and Transit Updates

The following are important updates for parking and campus shuttle service for UNO's upcoming Spring Break. Explore the many ways to get to campus to find what fits you best.

Finals Week Information

Parking Updates | May 13-17

UNO will observe open-parking in general-use spaces during finals week, Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 17, with no permits necessary. The following excluded areas and spaces which are enforced 24/7/365 are not available for open-parking: reserved spaces, motorcycle spaces, carpool spaces, electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces, visitor spaces, resident lots, driveways, drive aisles, hash-marked areas, fire lanes, bus pullover lanes, loading zones (for loading and unloading only), ADA spaces (prohibited to those without an ADA permit), Compact spaces (unless vehicle fits inside defined area), pay-to-park spaces in lot A, lot C, and the seven (7) designated spaces in lot M.

Shuttle Updates | May 13-17

From Monday, May 13, through Friday, May 17, shuttles will run with limited service from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. and will service the Criss Library, Scott Crossing/Hall, and Scott Court stops. There will be no shuttle service to the Pacific Parking Garage, Peter Kiewit Institute, Mammel Hall, H&K, Maverick/University Village, or Milo Bail Student Center during Finals Week.

Summer Information

Parking Updates

UNO will observe valid-permit parking in general-use spaces during the summer session, Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, July 31, with any valid UNO parking permit allowed to park in any general-use spaces in any surface lot or garage.

Summer permits go on sale for those without annual permits on Monday, May 13 at 8 A.M.

The following excluded areas and spaces which are enforced 24/7/365 are not available for valid-permit parking: reserved spaces, motorcycle spaces, carpool spaces, electric vehicle (EV) charging spaces, visitor spaces, resident lots, driveways, drive aisles, hash-marked areas, fire lanes, bus pullover lanes, loading zones (for loading and unloading only), ADA spaces (prohibited to those without an ADA permit), Compact spaces (unless vehicle fits inside defined area), pay-to-park spaces in lot A, lot C, and the seven (7) designated spaces in lot M.

Shuttle Updates

From Monday, May 20 through Friday, August 16, shuttles will run with limited service from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. and will service the Criss Library, Scott Crossing/Hall, and Scott Court stops. There will be no shuttle service on Monday, May 27 and Thursday, July 4, when UNO is closed to observe Memorial Day and Independence Day.

There will be no shuttle service to the Pacific Parking Garage, Peter Kiewit Institute, Mammel Hall, H&K, Maverick/University Village, or Milo Bail Student Center during Summer service. Riders that need to travel to and from Mammel Hall and/or the Pacific Parking Garage can be picked up and dropped off from the Scott Crossing/Hall stop.

Routine service will resume on Monday, August 19.

How to Contact Parking and Transit Services

UNO Parking and Transit Services is located just south of the Pacific Parking Garage on the UNO Scott Campus and can also be reached by phone at 402.554.7275 or by email at unoparking@unomaha.edu.

Be sure to watch your emails and look for campus newsletters, which have timely updates.

Updates and changes, including traffic impacts, will also be shared on the Parking and Transit Services website, as well as their Facebook and Twitter accounts.