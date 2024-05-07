Contenders Clothing Launches First Ever Branded Base Layer Line with Corona Del Mar High School
EINPresswire.com/ -- Contenders Clothing, the trusted e-commerce apparel licensee for media and entertainment companies best known for their world famous boxer briefs is excited to announce the launch of the first ever branded base layer program for Corona Del Mar High School in Newport Beach, California.
The collaboration is the first of its kind between a major apparel company and a high school. The line features a men’s boxer brief and women’s set consisting of a boy short and sports bra designed in the colors of Corona Del Mar High School and showcasing the school’s team name, The Sea Kings. Each of Contenders’ boxer briefs and women’s sets is comfortable, breathable and holds its shape and position being designed with the Company’s Ride Control technology.
The line is now available directly to the school’s multiple athletic programs, student groups, and parent organizations. In addition, Contenders has partnered with local retailer Jack’s Surfboards who will exclusively carry the branded base layer line at their Newport Beach location and offer student discounts.
“With offices here in Newport Beach it was natural to kick off the national launch of this program with Corona Del Mar high school. We know firsthand the passion and spirit this community has for the school’s phenomenal athletics program, and it has been a tremendous experience working with them,” explains Contenders Clothing CEO, Jonathan Snyder.
Contenders new custom base layer program is available to public and private high schools and summer camps as well as AAU basketball, club soccer, lacrosse, baseball, hockey, and all other youth sports programs nationwide to provide them with custom base layer clothing as a complementary accessory to uniforms, spirit packs and more.
ABOUT CONTENDERS CLOTHING
Contenders Clothing is a growth e-commerce company building a transformative digital entertainment apparel experience and changing the way fans discover, interact, and purchase “entertainment merch.”
With officially licensed apparel featuring some of the most successful entertainment properties of all time including Rocky and The Godfather, Contenders Clothing has developed a passionate fanbase for their unique and creative designs.
Contenders Clothing has licensing relationships with some of the most notable media and entertainment companies in the world, including Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS), Sony, MGM (now part of Amazon), Authentic Brands Group, and direct partnerships with WWE, as well as global superstar and heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury.
With access to unrivaled media and entertainment IP, Contenders Clothing is pioneering the use of DTC branding strategies combined with traditional licensing agreements while offering high-end and uniquely designed apparel across all categories vs cheap “merch” traditionally associated with this vertical. For more information visit: www.contendersclothing.com
Chris Jay
