Contenders Clothing Launches Fighting For Fighters Fund - proceeds to go to pro fighters affected by Covid-19 Crisis

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contenders Clothing is proud to announce the creation of the Fighting for Fighters Fund, a new program that will put money directly, and immediately, into the hands of professional fighters affected by the current Covid-19 crisis.With combat sports across the United States being suspended indefinitely, many fighters who earn a living competing professionally are self-employed contractors leaving them out of work and not eligible for state unemployment. While there is money earmarked for contract workers under the Cares Act, funds have been hard to, if not impossible, to access, leaving many working class fighters in dire need of assistance."While some well-known apparel companies are donating to large and mostly worldwide health organizations, we've yet to see any company directly help fighters.", said Contenders Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Snyder."We have been embraced by professional fighters of all levels who have worn our boxer briefs and t-shirts at weigh ins and we truly consider anyone who wears us as part of our family. They've had our back and now it's time to have theirs."Funding for Fighting for Fighters will come from the sales of an exclusive, 'Go The Social Distance' t-shirt created specifically as a fundraiser for the program. In addition, Contenders Clothing is giving 10% of every single sale throughout the entire month of April at www.contendersclothing.com directly into the fund.Payments will go out the first week of May and will be divided equally from the overall amount Fighting for Fighters raises between all eligible fighters."We've come to find that fighters are special people in and out of the ring and not enough people understand their sacrifice. If Fighting for Fighters can literally buy groceries for a fighters' family for a week or pay a utility bill at a time when they desperately need it, then we will consider it a success."If you are an active professional fighter based in the United States whose income has been affected by the Covid-19 crisis please sign up at:If you'd like to purchase the Go the Social Distance t-shirt and have all proceeds go to the Fighting for Fighters Fund, please head to:ABOUT CONTENDERS CLOTHINGContenders Clothing’s boxer brief line, which contains the first ever officially licensed Muhammad Ali and Rocky collections, has been a favorite of professional boxers at weigh-ins since launching in 2018. From world champions such as Tyson Fury to up and coming contenders and prospects, Contenders has been at the forefront of the world of boxing apparel.Fight Club, Contenders Clothing’s endorsement program, was established in 2019. With a focus on working class and inspirational fighters, Contenders Fight Club has already seen one of it’s athletes, Andrew Cancio, win a world title in a massive upset. In addition to the announcement of current #1 contender and former world champion Jessie Magdaleno joining Contenders Fight Club last month, Contenders is continuing it's commitment to the boxing industry with plans on announcing several new signees throughout 2020 that represent the future of the sport.For more information visit: www.contendersclothing.com or email: chris@contendersclothing.com



