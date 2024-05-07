Soccer as a Violence Prevention Tool: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán Advocates
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico is a nation where soccer plays a significant role in the lives of its people. It is not only a popular sport but also a deeply rooted passion. Mexican soccer fans' dedication has made their country a global benchmark in this realm, as confirmed by FIFA's 2023 Professional Football Report.
With 9,464 soccer professionals and 244 registered clubs, Mexico leads in the number of players and professional teams worldwide. As Maclovio Yañez Villagrán points out, these statistics reflect football's profound connection with Mexican society and its capacity to promote positive values, thereby strengthening social bonds.
From a global perspective, soccer emerges as a phenomenon of massive reach, with approximately 3.5 billion followers and 250 million players spread across 200 countries, according to FIFA data.
The numbers underscore the universality and popularity that this sport has attained over time. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa stand out as regions with the most solid fan bases, highlighting soccer's cultural significance on a global scale.
For Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, an oil businessman and president of Racing FC club, football represents a means to instill fundamental values and forge a more promising future for the upcoming generations. Soccer emerges as an ally in seeking solutions and strengthening the social fabric in a context where social and economic challenges are evident.
According to research by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), violence in Mexico carries a significant human, social, and economic cost, equivalent to billions of dollars annually in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Given this reality, there arises an urgent need to address violence from a preventive perspective. Football is an effective tool supported by scientific evidence and practical experiences.
Research conducted by institutions such as the University of Oxford and the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has shown that sports practice, mainly soccer, can reduce the incidence of criminal activities and improve academic performance and mental health among young people.
Moreover, the approach adopted by Racing FC Porto Palmeiras in Veracruz stands out as a remarkable example of how sport, specifically soccer, can act as an agent of social and business change.
Under the leadership of Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, this club pursues success on the field and prioritizes the comprehensive training of young talents, promoting values such as discipline, perseverance, and teamwork.
Fausto González
